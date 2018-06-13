Man Met "Friend" To Apologise Over Spat, Killed Him After Argument In Gaziabad Nishant Chaudhary was shot dead allegedly by his friends Vikrant and Ankit on June 7, the SP (City) Akash Tomar said.

A man has been arrested for allegedly killing his friend over old enmity at Kavi Nagar Police Station area in Gaziabad, a police official said on Tuesday.

Nishant Chaudhary was shot dead allegedly by his friends Vikrant and Ankit on June 7, the SP (City) Akash Tomar said.



Nishant Chaudhary was shot dead allegedly by his friends Vikrant and Ankit on June 7, the SP (City) Akash Tomar said.



A few days before the incident, Nishant had a heated argument with the two accused over some issue. On June 7, Vikrant and Ankit apologised to Nishant over phone for the altercation and then reached his residence to say sorry to him in person, the police said.



During their meeting, the two accused again got into in a war of words with Nishant, and then in a fit of anger shot him, they said.



Nishant was rushed to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead, the police said, adding Vikrant was arrested and a country-made pistol was seized from him, while police are yet to trace Ankit.



During interrogation Vikrant confessed that he had also fired at an eatery owner at Meerut Road, when he was asked to pay the bill for food he had there, the police officer said.



