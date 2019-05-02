Man Beats Cab Driver To Death After He Was Allegedly Refused Way On Road

CCTV footage of the area confirmed the incident, a senior police official said. (Representational)

A man killed a cab driver by repeatedly hitting him with a baseball bat allegedly after he refused to give the accused way in Khoda Colony in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, police said on Thursday.

Lakhan Singh, the 32-year-old driver with a popular ride-sharing app, was killed last night after an argument broke out between him and a local youth, Mohit Yadav, when they reached near Nanak ki Puliya, they said.

Lakhan Singh was on his way to pick up a passenger when the argument took place over giving way to Mohit Yadav, who was coming from the opposite direction, they added.

Soon after, Mohit Yadav broke open the window pane of Lakhan Singh's car, dragged him out, and attacked him with the baseball bat, police said.

He then fled the spot leaving behind Lakhan Singh, who was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died because of his injuries, they said.

An FIR has been filed on the basis of a complaint filed by the cab driver's elder brother. CCTV footage of the area has confirmed the incident, a senior police official said.

Police are conducting raids to arrest Mohit Yadav, Assistant Superintendent of Police Aparna Gautam said.

