HAL Officer's Wife, Daughter Commit Suicide In Ghaziabad: Police

Suicide note indicates that the two committed suicide under severe stress, say cops. (Representational)

The wife and elder daughter of an officer with the Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) committed suicide in their house in Ghaziabad, following a domestic row, the police said today.

Senior Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Krishna said Prema Bist, 46, hanged herself from the ceiling fan of a room while her 28-year-old daughter was found dead with injury marks on her throat.

Prema was married to Balwant Singh Bist and the incident took place in Indirapuram's Nyay Khand. The dead daughter was employed with a company in Greater Noida.

Superintendent of Police Shlok Kumar said the police found a suicide note written by the mother, addressed to her younger daughter Monika, who works in Gurugram: "Please excuse me for this harsh step. I love you too much. Take care of yourself and settle (down) after finding a good boy. I didn't want to leave you alone, but I am forced by circumstances to do so. I will protect you from all miseries. I will be present whenever you remember me."

Mr Kumar said the suicide note indicated that the two committed suicide under severe stress.

Balwant Singh and Monika left home at 9.30 am on Tuesday. In the evening when Mr Singh telephoned at home and didn't get any reply, he alerted a friend who found the house gate locked. It was broken when Mr Singh reached home.