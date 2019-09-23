Green Court Orders Measures Against Illegal Garbage Dumping In Ghaziabad

The tribunal was hearing a plea against illegal dumping of garbage by the municipal corporation in Loni.

The National Green Tribunal on Monday asked the Uttar Pradesh government to take remedial measures against the illegal dumping of garbage by the Loni Municipal Council in Ghaziabad's Loni area and sought a compliance report of its order.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel issued the directions to UP's Urban Development Department's principal secretary.

"In view of the failure, resulting in damage to the environment and the public health, it becomes necessary to require the Principal Secretary, Urban Development, UP to look into the matter, take remedial measures and furnish a compliance report to this Tribunal within a month by e-mail," the bench said.

The bench gave the order after perusing a report by the UP Pollution Control Board which said it has found Loni Nagar Palika not complying with the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016 and causing environmental degradation.

Accordingly, the UPPCB said, it has recommended imposition of environmental compensation charges of Rs 50,000 on account of bulk waste dumping and Rs 5,000 on account of the transportation of municipal solid waste in open dumpers.

The UPPCB, in its report to the NGT, also said it has already sent its notice imposing the environmental compensation charges to local body's officer-in-Charge at Ghaziabad collectorate.

The UPPCB said it has also initiated process for filing complaint against Loni Nagar Palika's executive officer and the contractual agency, M/s Aryan Group of Guard Services, Lucknow, hired for handling municipal solid waste in the area, under various sections of the Environment (Protection) Act. 1986 for violation of the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016.

After issuing directions to the UP Urban Development Department's principal secretary, the NGT posted the matter for next hearing on November 27.

The tribunal was hearing a plea by Ghaziabad resident M Fatmi against illegal dumping of garbage by the municipal corporation in Loni area.

The petitioner had alleged that the Loni Municipal Council has started dumping garbage in the middle of Ahmed Nagar, Nawad, behind Lal Bagh Theka, causing health problems to the inhabitants of the area.

In spite of representations, no action is being taken by the authorities, it said.

The applicant also filed photographs in support of her case.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.