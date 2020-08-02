Arms Licenses Of People With Crime-History To Be Revoked In Ghaziabad: Cops

Arms licenses of persons with a criminal history will be revoked, a police official has said.

Arms licenses of persons with a criminal history will be revoked, senior police official Kalanidhi Naithani said on Sunday. According to the official, action will be taken against criminals whose family members also have licensed arms.

On the first two days of the drive being conducted by the police, more than 55 criminals' arms licenses have been revoked.

"The police are investigating all history sheeters and criminals,'' arms license records. Action is also being initiated against people who post their photos brandishing arms on social media channels like Facebook, etc. Their licenses are also being revoked," the police official added.