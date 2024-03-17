Ghaziabad Man Rapes Doctor On Pretext Of Marriage, Arrested: Cops

The man had also taken some videos and obscene photos as well, police said (Representational)

Ghaziabad Police on Sunday arrested a man identified as Mintoo alias Sunil (42) for allegedly raping a 32-year-old doctor, who runs a clinic in a colony in Teela More police station area here.

Shalimar Garden ACP Siddhartha Gautam said that Sunil had visited the woman's clinic two years ago and befriended her.

The woman in her complaint to the police on Saturday said that Sunil had promised to marry her. On this pretext, Sunil sexually and financially exploited her, the ACP said, citing the complaint lodged by the woman.

During this period, he took some videos and clicked objectionable photos as well. He several times threatened the doctor to make her videos viral on social media, police said.

On Saturday night, Sunil reached her flat and forcibly raped her. When the woman's daughter opposed his bid, he assaulted and thrashed her, they said.

Acting on the complaint, police arrested Sunil, the husband of Bhedapur village head of Baghpat district, on Sunday.

A case has been registered against him under sections 376 (punishment for rape), 354 (assault of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the IPC and POCSO Act, police said.

