Ghaziabad Man Arrested For Throwing 2 Children Off Roof: Cops

A man was arrested after he allegedly threw two children off the roof of a four-storey building in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district on Friday, police said.

The incident took place in the morning when the two brothers, identified as Tribhuvan (9) and Prabhuvan (8), were flying a kite from the roof of the building at Guldhar road in Kavi Nagar area, they said.

The children sustained serious injuries and were admitted to a nearby hospital, police said.

The boys told police that one Harendra, who lives in the ground floor of the building, allegedly threw them off the roof.

An FIR has been lodged against Harendra under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and he has been arrested, SP (city) Maneesh Mishra told PTI.



