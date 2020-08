Brothers Stab Each Other To Death Amid Brawl In Ghaziabad: Police

The police have registered an FIR on the complaint of the relative. (Representational)

Two brothers in an inebriated state stabbed each other to death at their home, the police said on Tuesday.

Mohan Lal, 28, and Mota, 32, engaged in an argument over some issue after getting drunk on Monday night. They then stabbed each other with knives, senior police official Maneesh Mishra said.

Police reached the spot after getting information about the incident and took them to MMG district hospital, where they died during treatment.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem, Mr Mishra said, adding that the police have registered an FIR on the complaint of their nephew.