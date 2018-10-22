28 Women, Allegedly Being Trafficked From Nepal, Rescued In Ghaziabad

Two of them, managed to escape and reached Geeta colony in Delhi, the police informed. (Representational)

Twenty-eight women from Nepal, who were allegedly being trafficked on the pretext of jobs in gulf countries, were rescued today from two flats in Indirapuram in Ghaziabad, the police said.

Based on a tip-off, raids were conducted and the Nepali women, within the age group of 20-30 years, were rescued from two flats in Sarjan Vihar society of Nyay Khand II in Indirapuram, they said.

They were lured on the pretext of employment in gulf countries, the police said, adding that a man named Kedar and five others have also been arrested in this connection.

Senior Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Krishna said the women were kept in the flats for the last two and a half months.

Two of them, managed to free themselves from the flats and reached Geeta colony in Delhi, he added.

Both the women then narrated their ordeal to their sister who works as a domestic help. The sister then reached the police station and handed over a few mobile numbers and informed the police about the confinement.

The Delhi Police had alerted the Ghaziabad police about trafficking of the Nepali women and then the flats were raided and women rescued. Apart from investigating a sex racket angle into the case, police are also probing the roles of the arrested suspects, Mr Krishna said.

