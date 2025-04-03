Actor Jean-Claude Van Damme Accepted Sex With 5 Women As "Gift": Report

Actor Jean-Claude Van Damme is facing a criminal complaint in Romania for allegedly engaging in sexual relations with trafficked women.

The 64-year-old Street Fighter actor is accused of accepting five Romanian women as a "gift" from a criminal network led by Morel Bolea, according to CNN affiliate Antena 3.

Romanian authorities have filed a complaint with the Directorate for Investigating Organised Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT), alleging the 64-year-old was aware the women were victims of human trafficking.

The alleged incident reportedly took place in Cannes, France, during an event organised by Van Damme. One of the women later provided testimony, leading DIICOT to launch an investigation.

Attorney Adrian Cuculis, representing one of the victims, said, "The women were in a state of vulnerability, with clear indications of exploitation."

He further said, "Several Romanians under investigation for forming a criminal group and trafficking offered Jean-Claude Van Damme five Romanian women. The recipient knew their condition."

It's the second high-profile case from Romania after Andrew and Tristan Tate were arrested on sex trafficking charges in 2022 and only recently permitted to leave the country.

Who is Jean-Claude Van Damme?

Jean-Claude Van Damme is a Belgian martial artist, actor, and filmmaker, best known for action films like Bloodsport (1988), Kickboxer (1989), and Universal Soldier (1992). Born in 1960 in Belgium, he trained in karate and kickboxing before moving to Hollywood in the 1980s.

Nicknamed "The Muscles from Brussels," he became a major action star in the '90s. Despite career highs, he faced struggles with substance abuse and legal issues. He was addicted to cocaine and was arrested for drunk driving and domestic violence once.

As a teenager, he held records in competitive karate - achieving 44 victories and only four defeats. He was a member of the Belgium Karate Team that won the European Karate Championship in 1979.