2 Shot Dead Outside Ghaziabad Hotel After Heated Argument: Cops

One of the two was shot 8 times while the other was shot 4 times (Representational)

Two people were shot dead allegedly by three of their friends during a heated argument after a pre-wedding party in Indirapuram police station area, police said on Sunday.

The five men were engaged in a heated argument as they were leaving Ambrosia Palace banquet hall in Vaishali's Sector 3, city superintendent of police Maneesh Mishra said.

CCTV footage from the area has confirmed the rift which culminated in the shoot-out within minutes, he said.

The deceased have been identified as Anand and Vikram. Anand was shot eight times while Vikram was shot four times, police said adding that more than two pistols were used in killing them.

An FIR has been lodged against Manoj Yadav alias Fauzi, Sunil Yadav and Dhiraj and three police teams have been dispatched to arrest them, the officer said.

All five friends are believed to have consumed alcohol at the pre-wedding party at the hotel.

Police have detained 12 persons for interrogation and a probe is underway, Mr Mishra said.

One new SUV with a temporary registration number which belongs to one of the deceased men has been recovered from the hotel's parking lot. One flash light, used on roofs of police vehicles, and identity cards of police officers have also been recovered from the SUV, police said.

Bodies of the deceased have been sent for autopsy.