2 Held For Running Over Retired Intelligence Bureau Officer

A retired Intelligence Bureau officer died of injuries after allegedly being hit by an auto in Vaishali in Ghaziabad, officials said yesterday.

Senior police officer Ravi Kumar said Niladri Chakravarty had lodged a report at the Indirapuram Police Station regarding the sudden disappearance of his father RN Chakravarty, a resident of Judge Colony in Vaishali, on November 3. Next day, Chakravarty's body was found under an elevated road in Vaishali.

After investigation, the police arrested one Mansoor and his friend Atabul near a public school on the night of November 11.

During interrogation, Mansoor said on November 2 he and Atabul were looking for passengers, when their auto hit Chakravarthy in the Vaishali Trisection. When they were taking him to the hospital for treatment, Chakravarthy died on the way.

To escape legal action, the two threw the man's body under an elevated road and took his mobile.

Police have recovered Chakravarty's mobile phone and the three-wheeler which hit him, the officer said.