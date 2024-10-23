World's 50 Best Bars For 2024 Unveiled: This Hong Kong Bar Was Ranked Second

The esteemed list of the world's 50 best bars for 2024 was revealed (Photo: theworlds50best.com)
The annual ranking of the world's 50 best bars was announced at an awards ceremony in Madrid on October 22, 2024. The prestigious list is published by UK-based William Reed Business Media, which also shares similar rankings for restaurants and hotels across the globe. True to its proclaimed mission, the World's 50 Best Bars list includes "grand hotel bars, secretive speakeasies, quirky salons and classic drinking dens" this year. It featured entries from different countries based on the votes of 680 experts who form The World's 50 Best Bars Academy. The voters include renowned bartenders, drinks writers, cocktail specialists and consultants from around the world.
Handshake Speakeasy has been ranked first worldwide. Photo Credit: theworlds50best.com
Handshake Speakeasy in Mexico City was named the best bar in the world for 2024. This two-storey Prohibition-inspired establishment has been celebrated "for its unfaltering hospitality and an unmissable cocktail offering that toys with flavours and textures". Earlier this year, it topped the list of North America's 50 Best Bars (published by the same organisation). Coming back to the global list, Bar Leone in Hong has been ranked second. It had earlier been named the best bar in Asia for 2024. The Italian-style bar is known to champion "cocktail popolari," or "cocktails for the people". Sips in Barcelona, which was ranked first last year, has been placed third this year. Its rise has been called "stratospheric" as it only opened in 2021. It has emerged as the best bar in Europe for 2024.
12 Asian bars have made it to the global ranking this year, marking the continent's increasing dominance in this field. Just like London and New York, Singapore also has four bars on this list. After Bar Leone, the Asian bars on the World's 50 Best list are Jigger & Pony in Singapore (rank 5), Zest in Seoul (9), BKK Social Club in Bangkok (12), Coa in Hong Kong (18), Bar Benfiddich in Tokyo (25), Nutmeg & Clove in Singapore (28), Mimi Kakushi in Dubai (40), Bar Us in Bangkok (41), Virtu in Tokyo (42), Atlas in Singapore (43) and Analogue Initiative in Singapore (46).
No Indian bar has made it to the global list this year. ZLB23 in Bengaluru had been ranked 40th among Asia's 50 Best Bars 2024, which was announced in July. In 2023, Sidecar in New Delhi had been ranked 67th worldwide, as part of the extended list.
Here Are The World's 50 Best Bars For 2024:
- Handshake Speakeasy, Mexico City
- Bar Leone, Hong Kong
- Sips, Barcelona
- Tayer + Elementary, London
- Jigger & Pony, Singapore
- Line, Athens
- Tres Monos, Buenos Aires
- Alquimico, Cartagena
- Zest, Seoul
- Paradiso, Barcelona
- Himkok, Oslo
- BKK Social Club, Bangkok
- Connaught Bar, London
- Double Chicken Please, New York City
- Overstory, New York City
- Lady Bee, Lima
- Baba au Rum, Athens
- Coa, Hong Kong
- The Cambridge Public House, Paris
- Tlecan, Mexico City
- Caretaker's Cottage, Melbourne
- CoChinChina, Buenos Aires
- Salmon Guru, Madrid
- Martiny's, New York City
- Bar Benfiddich, Tokyo
- Maybe Sammy, Sydney
- Superbueno, New York City
- Nutmeg & Clove, Singapore
- Satan's Whiskers, London
- Panda & Sons, Edinburgh
- Tan Tan, Sao Paulo
- Licoreria Limantour, Mexico City
- Drink Kong, Rome
- Jewel of the South, New Orleans
- Byrdi, Melbourne
- Locale Firenze, Florence
- Scarfes Bar, London
- Moebius Milano, Milan
- Bar Nouveau, Paris
- Mimi Kakushi, Dubai
- Bar Us, Bangkok
- Virtu, Tokyo
- Atlas, Singapore
- La Sala de Laura, Bogota
- Roda Huset, Stockholm
- Floreria Atlantico, Buenos Aires
- Analogue Initiative, Singapore
- El Gallo Altenero, Guadalajara
- Danico, Paris
- 1930, Milan
