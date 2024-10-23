World's 50 Best Bars For 2024 Unveiled: This Hong Kong Bar Was Ranked Second

Handshake Speakeasy in Mexico City was named the best bar in the world for 2024. 12 Asian bars have made it to the list.

The esteemed list of the world's 50 best bars for 2024 was revealed (Photo: theworlds50best.com)

The annual ranking of the world's 50 best bars was announced at an awards ceremony in Madrid on October 22, 2024. The prestigious list is published by UK-based William Reed Business Media, which also shares similar rankings for restaurants and hotels across the globe. True to its proclaimed mission, the World's 50 Best Bars list includes "grand hotel bars, secretive speakeasies, quirky salons and classic drinking dens" this year. It featured entries from different countries based on the votes of 680 experts who form The World's 50 Best Bars Academy. The voters include renowned bartenders, drinks writers, cocktail specialists and consultants from around the world.

Handshake Speakeasy

Handshake Speakeasy has been ranked first worldwide. Photo Credit: theworlds50best.com

Handshake Speakeasy in Mexico City was named the best bar in the world for 2024. This two-storey Prohibition-inspired establishment has been celebrated "for its unfaltering hospitality and an unmissable cocktail offering that toys with flavours and textures". Earlier this year, it topped the list of North America's 50 Best Bars (published by the same organisation). Coming back to the global list, Bar Leone in Hong has been ranked second. It had earlier been named the best bar in Asia for 2024. The Italian-style bar is known to champion "cocktail popolari," or "cocktails for the people". Sips in Barcelona, which was ranked first last year, has been placed third this year. Its rise has been called "stratospheric" as it only opened in 2021. It has emerged as the best bar in Europe for 2024.

12 Asian bars have made it to the global ranking this year, marking the continent's increasing dominance in this field. Just like London and New York, Singapore also has four bars on this list. After Bar Leone, the Asian bars on the World's 50 Best list are Jigger & Pony in Singapore (rank 5), Zest in Seoul (9), BKK Social Club in Bangkok (12), Coa in Hong Kong (18), Bar Benfiddich in Tokyo (25), Nutmeg & Clove in Singapore (28), Mimi Kakushi in Dubai (40), Bar Us in Bangkok (41), Virtu in Tokyo (42), Atlas in Singapore (43) and Analogue Initiative in Singapore (46).

No Indian bar has made it to the global list this year. ZLB23 in Bengaluru had been ranked 40th among Asia's 50 Best Bars 2024, which was announced in July. In 2023, Sidecar in New Delhi had been ranked 67th worldwide, as part of the extended list.

Here Are The World's 50 Best Bars For 2024:

  1. Handshake Speakeasy, Mexico City
  2. Bar Leone, Hong Kong
  3. Sips, Barcelona
  4. Tayer + Elementary, London
  5. Jigger & Pony, Singapore
  6. Line, Athens
  7. Tres Monos, Buenos Aires
  8. Alquimico, Cartagena
  9. Zest, Seoul
  10. Paradiso, Barcelona
  11. Himkok, Oslo
  12. BKK Social Club, Bangkok
  13. Connaught Bar, London
  14. Double Chicken Please, New York City
  15. Overstory, New York City
  16. Lady Bee, Lima
  17. Baba au Rum, Athens
  18. Coa, Hong Kong
  19. The Cambridge Public House, Paris
  20. Tlecan, Mexico City
  21. Caretaker's Cottage, Melbourne
  22. CoChinChina, Buenos Aires
  23. Salmon Guru, Madrid
  24. Martiny's, New York City
  25. Bar Benfiddich, Tokyo
  26. Maybe Sammy, Sydney
  27. Superbueno, New York City
  28. Nutmeg & Clove, Singapore
  29. Satan's Whiskers, London
  30. Panda & Sons, Edinburgh
  31. Tan Tan, Sao Paulo
  32. Licoreria Limantour, Mexico City
  33. Drink Kong, Rome
  34. Jewel of the South, New Orleans
  35. Byrdi, Melbourne
  36. Locale Firenze, Florence
  37. Scarfes Bar, London
  38. Moebius Milano, Milan
  39. Bar Nouveau, Paris
  40. Mimi Kakushi, Dubai
  41. Bar Us, Bangkok
  42. Virtu, Tokyo
  43. Atlas, Singapore
  44. La Sala de Laura, Bogota
  45. Roda Huset, Stockholm
  46. Floreria Atlantico, Buenos Aires
  47. Analogue Initiative, Singapore
  48. El Gallo Altenero, Guadalajara
  49. Danico, Paris
  50. 1930, Milan

