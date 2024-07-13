'What's Going On In This World?': Video Of Watermelon Tandoori Chicken Recipe Leaves The Internet Divided

The woman shocked the internet users with this bizarre combination of watermelon and chicken.

Bizarre food combinations and unusual culinary experiments have flooded social media lately. Just when we think we've seen it all, the internet surprises us with another uncanny preparation. On a similar vein, a video of a unique Watermelon Tandoori Chicken recipe has caught the attention of foodies. Both items are wonderful in taste when eaten separately. But roasting a chicken inside a watermelon? Well, that sounds absolutely unconventional. In the video shared on Instagram, a woman is seen preparing a whole chicken using this mostly unfamiliar procedure. The clip begins with her cutting the topmost portion of a watermelon. Using a ladle, she scoops out the juicy red flesh and keeps the chunks in a separate bowl.

Next, the woman thoroughly washes the skinned chicken in water and makes three precise cuts on the meat. In another bowl, she adds flour and baking powder, followed by a range of spices. Ginger-garlic paste and a squeeze of lemon come next. She blends the mixture with water and marinates the chicken evenly.

Once marinated, the chicken is inserted onto a wooden stick and covered with the hollowed-out watermelon skin. Coconut husk and sticks are used to roast the meat. After the fire simmers down, the golden-brown and slightly charred chicken is removed. Voila! Watermelon Chicken is ready to be served. Does it look tempting to you?

Watch the full video below:

Social media users came up with mixed reactions regarding the dish.

"Chicken got killed and then murdered," read a sarcastic comment.

Seemingly taken aback, a person wanted to know, "What's going on in this world?"

"Is it vegetarian or non-vegetarian?" asked another.

Probably disgusted by the dish, a user claimed that he was "proud to be vegetarian".

"This was really good, I loved it," a foodie begged to differ.

"LOVELY style of cooking," complimented someone else.

"Super" was the common sentiment of many.

The video has garnered over 25 million views. Would you dare to try it?