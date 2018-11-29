Winter Care: Here’s How You Should Take Care Of Your Lips During Winters

Winter may bring some relief from the scorching summer, but it may also bring along a lot of dryness in the air, causing your skin to become even drier. This weather can be a brutal time for the most neglected part of your body; lips. The cold, chilling wind and dry, heated air in the interiors all conspire to make your lips dry and flaky. There is no denying the fact that lips require a lot of care. The best solution to make our lips soft instantly is to apply store-bought lip balms; however, they only work in the short run. Our kitchen is a treasure trove of ingredients that can be brought to use to take care of lips. We tell you some important tips along with ingredients that can help make your lips soft and moisturised even during the harsh winters.

Tips to take care of your lips during winter

Avoid licking your lips constantly to make them moist as this process can encourage more dryness. In fact, the enzymes in saliva that are meant to digest food are irritating to the lips. Avoid balms that may contain camphor, eucalyptus and menthol. These ingredients tend to promote more dryness on the lips, making the problem worse. If you don't treat your dry and chapped lips, chances of them getting infected increase. Always ensure that whenever you apply any ingredient or balm, it should be done at night. Your body is at rest during this time and tends to repair itself. Let the lips take their own time to repair themselves with the treatment you choose to give. Even if you are choosing store-bought lip balms, make sure you pick the ones that have petrolatum, essential oils or glycerine. These ingredients keep your lips protected for longer period of time. Don't forget to apply sunscreen on lips regularly. You don't feel a lot thirsty during winters, but ensure keeping yourself well hydrated. A dehydrated body will always leave your lips dry and chapped. Include a healthy and nourishing diet that includes vitamins, minerals in order to keep your body healthy. Vitamin A is an important nutrient for healthy lips. Include carrots, milk products, and apricots in your diet to load up on vitamin A.

Home remedies for lips during winter

1. Aloe vera

Aloe vera is a commonly available plant, so you can plant one in your garden. You can use the gel extracted from the aloe vera leaves to make your lips soft and supple. Aloe vera is full of water content that leaves your lips moisturised.

2. Ghee

A drop of ghee can work wonders on your dry and chapped lips. Ghee acts as a moisturiser. Apply some ghee on your lips and leave it overnight.

3. Honey

Honey is said to be an amazing moisturiser that has healing and antibacterial properties to treat chapped lips. Make a mixture of honey and glycerine and apply on your lips. Leave it overnight and wake up to amazing lips.

4. Rose petals and milk

Take some fresh rose petals and dunk them in some raw milk for a few hours. Now, apply this milk on your lips at least two to three times a day. Milk and rose petals have moisturising effects that will help make your lips pink.

5. Sugar

Sugar acts as a scrub that helps remove the dead skin on the lips, leaving them looking supple and soft. Take some honey and mix sugar to it and scrub and massage it well on your lips. Keep it for some time and wash off with warm water, followed by a natural lip balm.

6. Coconut oil

Coconut oil is one of the best natural moisturisers you'd come across. All you need to do is to warm some of it and massage it on your lips. Leave it overnight and wake up to soft and supple lips.

This winter, don't let your lips suffer from dryness and bring these handy tips and ingredients to use and enjoy healthy and moisturised lips!