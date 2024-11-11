What Your Feet Say About Your Health: 5 Key Signs To Notice

Your feet can reveal surprising clues about your health. (Photo Credit: Unsplash)

Taking care of our feet is just as important as caring for the rest of our body. While some people do so effortlessly, others may not devote as much attention as their feet deserve. External care is essential, but what you eat daily also makes a huge difference. Sometimes, you may experience swelling, nail discolouration, or cold feet and think it's normal. But you'll be surprised to know that your feet can reveal surprising clues about what's happening inside your body. They could signal a vitamin deficiency, dehydration, or even diabetes - they're like a mirror to your health. Recently, hormone coach Poornima Peri took to Instagram to share five signs to look out for and what they reveal about your health.

Here Are 5 Things Your Feet Indicate About Your Overall Health:

1. Cold Feet

Cold feet are a common occurrence, especially for people who live in cooler climates. While climate plays a role, Peri says that cold feet could also indicate an underlying health issue. In some cases, cold feet may signal thyroid issues, hormonal imbalances, and your body's response to stress. So, if you frequently experience cold feet, don't ignore it - it could indicate something more serious.

2. Swollen Feet

Many people experience swollen feet occasionally, which may cause discomfort. Most of the time, there's nothing to worry about. However, swollen feet can sometimes signal heart or kidney issues. Poornima notes that swollen feet might also indicate a magnesium deficiency and are common during pregnancy.

3. Numbness Or Tingling

Poornima reveals that numbness or tingling in your feet could indicate a potential B12 deficiency. In some cases, it could also warn of early diabetes or nerve compression. If you experience these symptoms often, make sure to visit your doctor to determine the root cause.

4. Dry And Cracked Feet

We all know that dryness can signal dehydration. So, when we notice cracked heels or dry feet, it's often a sign of dehydration. But that's not all. Dry feet may also indicate an omega-3 deficiency or, as Peri shares, a zinc deficiency.

5. Coloured Toenails

Healthy toenails are usually pink on the nail bed and white when they grow past it. But if your toenails are another colour, it could be a sign of something serious. According to Poornima, yellow toenails may indicate fungal issues, white spots could be due to a mineral deficiency, and dark streaks could signal a more serious issue.

Now that you know about these points, keep them in mind the next time you notice these changes in your feet.