Weight Loss: What Makes Gur Or Jaggery A Good Weight Loss Companion?

Let's admit it, we all love delighting ourselves with a cupcake, macaroon, brownie or pastry every now and then. While it is okay to treat yourself occasionally with your favourite desserts, the problem arises when you start heeding to your cravings too often. Refined sugar goes in our system and gets stored as empty calories. It serves no purpose in terms of nutrition and only adds to body fat. Too much of sugar is linked to various illnesses and health conditions like obesity, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and tooth decay. It may be hard to do away with sweets altogether, which is where natural sugar alternatives come in handy. Gur or jaggery is seen to be a good low-calorie substitute for sugar. India's love affair with gur goes back centuries in time. It is packed with multiple antioxidants, minerals and vitamins. Gur or jaggery helps in keeping the body warm, cleanses the liver, boosts immunity, improves digestion and also improves metabolism and energy levels.



According to Dr. Shikha Sharma's book '101 Weight Loss Tips', using gur could prove to be fruitful for your weight loss goals too. "Gur is rich in iron and has fewer calories. To decrease the craving for sweets, pop a small piece of gur in your mouth after meals."

Here are 3 Reasons That Make Jaggery A Good Weight Loss Companion:





1. Facilitates digestion: Jaggery is known to promote digestion. Jaggery activates the digestive enzymes in the body and stimulates bowel movements that help relieve constipation. Poor digestion is closely tied to weight gain. Consultant Nutritionist Dr. Rupali Datta explains, "Bad digestion can lead to weight gain, as we are not able to absorb and assimilate our nutrients properly. Moreover, it may not be able to eliminate waste from our body efficiently either. This may lead to slowing down of the metabolic rate, which makes it more difficult to burn calories properly."



2. Detoxes liver: Jaggery is a natural body cleanser. It helps cleanse the liver by flushing out harmful toxins from the body, which further helps in detoxifying the liver. Detoxing your system from time to time has been linked to effective weight loss.



3. Rich source of potassium: "Jaggery is surprisingly effective as an aid for weight loss. This is because jaggery is a rich source of potassium, which is a mineral that helps in balancing electrolytes as well as building muscles and boosting metabolism. Potassium also helps in the reduction of water retention, which helps in managing body weight," says Delhi-based Nutritionist, Anshul Jaibharat.





