Weight Loss: This Is Best Dish To Add To Your Winter Weight Loss Diet

Winters are here and so is the festive season. We all know what that means- lots of food and major chances of healthy diet and weight loss flying out of the window! We have all been there- eaten till our hearts' content during festivals and then felt guilty about it the next day. We all like to imagine that we will stick to our diets this time around, but the nip in the air and the festive feels make us indulge our hedonistic selves and we end up eating all kinds of sinful and high-calorie foods. But there are ways to still salvage your healthy diet and stay on-track your path to achieving your weight loss goals. Usually, an evening of festive bingeing can be made up for, by exercising and eating healthy for the next couple of days. One shouldn't starve at any cost, even when on a weight loss diet, but being mindful of the number of quality and quantity of your food can go a long way in making sure you detox post a day of festive eating.

There is one winter dish that you can incorporate in your weight loss to ensure that you meet your nutritional needs and are yet on track for your diet- chicken soup. Yes, that most comforting of all winter meals is also your key to losing weight during winters.

Here are 3 reasons why chicken soup is one of the best winter weight loss dishes:

1. It is soothing for cold and flu: When the weather gets cold, chicken soup can rescue you from a bout of cold and flu. Add pepper, ginger and lemongrass to your soup and it doubles up as an antidote to cold, cough and sore throat.

2. It is low in calories and nutritious: Chicken soup is low in calories as compared to other dishes, and the protein in chicken promotes satiety, eliminating the need for you to eat more often. Chicken soup can also be customised to be as nutritious as you want it to be. Add a rainbow of vegetables in your soup to make sure you don't miss out on essential minerals and vitamins.

3. It is filling: Soups are incredibly comforting and filling and just perfect for winter. You can make your soup as filling as you want by adding vegetables like carrots, spinach, broccoli, mushrooms, etc. to it.

Even vegetarians can rely on soup to help them in weight loss during winters. Simply replace the chicken with a vegetarian source of protein like tofu, lentils or add more protein-rich vegetables to the mix, including broccoli, sweet corn, green peas, etc.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.