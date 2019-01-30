Weight Loss: This Four-Ingredient Slimming Juice May Cut Belly Fat And Fire Up Metabolism 

No matter what the fad diets claim, a sustainable weight loss is a time-consuming process. A healthy balanced diet and a fitness regimen are two very important components in any weight loss journey. Bingeing on sugary cookies, desserts or salty fries on a regular basis would, of course, start showing its effect on your waistline somewhere down the line. If you wish to lose those stubborn kilos, you must ensure your diet is packed with protein and fibre-rich fruits, veggies and nuts. Many nutritionists recommend loading up on whole fruits as they contain more fibre, but there are many slimming juices you can prepare at home that are better alternatives to the calorie-laden beverages. Here's a refreshing weight-loss-friendly juice recipe you can prepare at home with simple ingredients like turmeric, cucumber and ginger.

Four-Ingredient Juice For Weight Loss:

Turmeric: Turmeric is enriched with active compound called curcumin, which is known to rev up metabolism naturally.

Cucumber: Cucumber is a negative calorie food. This means digesting these foods burns up more calories than they inherently contain. Would you believe 100 grams of cucumber contains only 16 grams of calories? Yes, that's right! Cucumber is rich in fibre, vitamin K, vitamin C, magnesium, potassium, manganese and vitamin A, and 96 percent of cucumber's weight is just water. The cooling veggie is all water and nutrients.

Ginger: Ginger is every Indian household's go-to-remedy for all digestive woes. Good digestion is key for weight loss. If your digestion is not up to the mark, you would not be able to eliminate waste properly, which takes a toll on your metabolism. Ginger is also efficient in managing water weight and curb bloating.

Things You Would Need:

1 cucumber

1 inch turmeric root

2-3 tablespoons of ginger (shredded)

A pinch of freshly ground black pepper

How To Make The Juice:

1. Cut the cucumber in few small chunks.

2. Take a blender, put all the ingredients and blend till smooth.

3. Strain and serve.

Consume this juice early in the morning to give your metabolism an ideal start. You can also squeeze a pinch of lemon juice in the blend and mix again to spruce it up further.

