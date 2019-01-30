Weight Loss: Try These Desi Winter Foods To Cut Belly Fat

It is getting chilly day by day and we are busy finding more excuses to stay within our blankets. With winters, also comes our barrage of cravings. From gajar ka halwa to decadent hot chocolate, there is something about the nippy weather that makes us want a bite of everything good and greasy. Indulging once in a while is fine, but eating unhealthy every second day may be an invitation to extra kilos. It is anyway harder to lose weight in winters since our metabolism is slower. But fortunately, in India, we have plenty of seasonal fruits and veggies that could help assist weight loss.

Here are some desi foods you can consider adding to your weight loss diet:

1. Gaajar (or Carrots)

Desi gajar, or the red carrots, are available through the winter months in India. Unlike the genetically modified orange carrots, these carrots are sweeter in taste. Desi gajar is full of fibres and low on carbohydrates, which make it an ideal pick for weight loss. You can include them in salads, sandwiches, or blend them in smoothies or prepare soothing carrot soups.

Carrots are rich in fibre and can help in weight loss



2. Mooli (or radish)

Mooli, or radish, is again a winter veggie that is used in a variety of winter preparations. Daikon is the white variety that is most commonly found in India. Mooli is low in calories and high on fibre. Fibre helps keep you full for a long spell that helps prevent cravings.

3. Palak (or Spinach)

Leafy and lovely spinach is a treasure trove of antioxidants and minerals. It can help boost your skin health, manage blood pressure levels, diabetes and also help cut a pound or two. It is best to cook spinach to yield maximum benefits. If you are having it raw, you can have them in salads with a citrus dressing. Spinach contains oxalic acid, which prevents absorbing all its iron and calcium. Giving it a citric touch helps increase absorption of these vital nutrients.

Leafy and lovely spinach is a treasure trove of antioxidants and minerals

4. Methi (or Fenugreek)

Both methi seeds and methi leaves are excellent for weight loss. The fibre rich leaves are loved in both curried and dried preparations. Team them with piping hot roti and you have a winner!

Include these desi foods in your winter weight loss diet and see the result yourself.

