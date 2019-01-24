Weight Loss: This Delicious High-Protein Breakfast Can Give Your Grumpy Mornings An Ideal Kick-Start

Breakfast can be a tedious affair, especially if you have to prepare it in very little time. Most of us would contemplate skipping it altogether and order a heavy lunch later in the day. But let us tell you a secret; doing so may be an invitation to extra kilos. According to several nutritionists and health practitioners, breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Breakfast helps kick-start your metabolism. Additionally, skipping breakfast may come in the way of your energy levels. You would be tired for the good first half of the day. If you are hungry, you are more likely to binge on anything edible that is in your line of sight, which may increase your calorie-count.

This is why it is definitely not a wise idea to miss out on your breakfast if you are looking to lose weight. You should also include more protein to your breakfast. Protein helps keep you satiated for long. It also regulates hunger hormone ghrelin, which helps curb unwanted cravings. Two of the protein-rich breakfast staples are eggs and oats, both of which are also very versatile in nature. You can whip up multiple dishes using just these two ingredients. Here's a delicious recipe of oats and cottage cheese pancake that is sure to delight your taste buds.

(Also Read: Weight Loss: 5 Easy Tips And Tricks To Exercise Portion Control While On A Diet)

Pancakes, if cooked properly, could be super healthy, satiating and wholesome breakfast. The savoury and fluffy goodness of these pancakes can turn your grumpiest of mornings around.

Weight Loss: How To Make Protein-Rich Oats and Cottage Cheese Pancakes

You'll need:

Half cup of raw oats

1/4 cup cottage cheese

Half cup egg whites

How To Make The Pancake

1. Blend the ingredients together using a hand blender for a smooth pancake batter. Make sure there are no lumps.

2. Next, pour the batter over a hot non-stick pan and gently swirl it around. When the edges start to turn brown, flip it carefully.

3. Serve hot.

(Also Read: Weight Loss: Here's How To Eat White Rice On A Weight Loss Diet!)

You can spruce up your pancake with a variety of protein-packed healthy and yummy toppings such as peanut butter, Greek yogurt or berries.

There, we saw you slurping! Got anymore yummy and nutrient-dense recipes to share? Do write to us in the comments section below.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.