Weight Loss: Six Reasons Your Diet May Not Give You Results

Highlights Weight loss cannot be achieved by doing just one thing Sustainable diet is extremely crucial for losing weight Ban sugary drinks and reduce alcohol consumption to lose weight

A lot of us resolve to lose weight and become more fit with the start of the New Year. It feels great to get on the healthy bandwagon and start working on your body goals. It is important to realise that you will not be able to lose inches by doing just one thing over a short period of time. You will have to set a sustainable diet and workout regime that works for your individual body type and then follow it in the long-term by sticking to it as much as possible. Some people make efforts to follow a strict and disciplined workout routine, but it still doesn't lead to any significant results. Diet is very crucial to weight loss - if you don't watch what you eat, your efforts while working out may not lead to any fruition.

There are some common mistakes that a lot of people make while following a weight loss diet which derails their weight loss journey and may not give desired results. So, if you are someone who has been following a diet for a long time and still are unable to see any results, then we might be able to help you out by setting the record straight about diet practices that don't just work for weight loss but are also healthy for you, in the long run.

Also Read: This Home-Made Protein Shake Is the Ultimate Weight Loss Companion You Were Looking For

Diet Mistakes That Hinder Weight Loss:

1. Not Eating Whole Foods

Whole fruits and vegetables are packed with dietary fibre and essential vitamins and minerals. It is important to include fibre-rich foods like seasonal fruits and vegetables in our diet. Whole grains are also important to promote satiety and prevent you from unnecessary snacking.

2. Binge Eating During Cheat Meals

It is okay to celebrate the occasional cheat day by eating your favourite junk food or dessert, but it's important to cheat on your diet in a proper manner. Cheat on your diet only if you feel like you have met your workout goals for the week and have also been on a strictly healthy diet for a long period. Also, while indulging in cheat meals, don't go overboard and exercise portion control - as too many calories will still destroy all your efforts, so be careful.

Also Read: 6 Cheat Meal Mistakes You Should Never Make!

Weight Loss: Don't go overboard during cheat meals

3. Drinking Sugary Fruit Juices/Sports Drinks

Packaged fruit juices and sports drinks contain sugars that are bad for any weight loss diet. A single glass of packaged fruit juice can contain as much sugar as a whole fruit, without any fibre or nutritional value of the latter.

4. Not Drinking Enough Water

Staying hydrated is rule number one that anybody wanting to lose weight must follow like the word of the Bible. Drink water before your meals and keep sipping it throughout the day to allay hunger pangs, to boost metabolism and to flush out toxins from your system.

Also Read: Weight Loss: Diet Tips To Create A Calorie Deficit And Lose Weight Quickly

5. Not Eating At The Right Time

You may be eating healthy, but if you're eating your meals at odd hours, your diet is unlikely to work. Eat your last meal as early in the evening as you can and don't skip any meals. Additionally, keep munching on some healthy snacks to keep your hunger pangs at bay.

6. Consuming Too Much Alcohol

Drinking beers, whisky and other sugary alcoholic drinks like cocktails are not good for your waistline. Alcoholic beverages are loaded with calories. Additionally, they also make you eat unhealthy, greasy and salty foods. So, while the occasional drink might not harm you, drinking alcohol on a daily basis may wreak havoc on your weight loss efforts.

It is important to remember that any weight loss diet doesn't yield results immediately and needs to be followed for several months. Weight loss diets shouldn't be too restrictive as they may harm your health in the long run. Contact a certified dietitian or nutritionist to help you draw a diet plan for weight loss.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.