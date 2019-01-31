This Home-Made Protein Shake Is the Ultimate Weight loss Companion You Were Looking For

Highlights Weight loss is a time-consuming affair A healthy and balanced diet is key for weight loss Protein shakes are easy to make and super filling

Weight loss is no cakewalk - from your diet to your fitness regimen, you need to keep in mind a lot of factors that you may have been taking for granted all this while. A healthy and balanced diet is key for weight loss. If you ask any fitness expert or health practitioner, he/she is sure to tell you about the importance of protein for weight loss. Protein is called the building block of life. They help in building muscles. Protein also helps keep you satiated for a longer spell, thereby, preventing unwanted cravings and assisting weight loss. Some of the best sources of protein are often non-plant based, for instance eggs, poultry, fish and meat, but that does not mean that there is any dearth of options for vegetarians. One of the best ways you can make the most of protein-filled sources is to blend them together in a yummy shake. Protein shakes are a staple in every athlete's diet; moreover, celebrities who wish to stay in shape drink up on healthy protein shakes.

Here's a delicious protein-rich shake you can make at home. This shake packs the antioxidant-rich goodness of berries and the ever-so nutritious cottage cheese and chia seeds.

Here's what makes the shake work for weight loss:

1. Berries: Packing the goodness of strawberries and cape gooseberries or jamun, this sumptuous and filling beverage is a treasure trove of antioxidants and fibres. Fibres help keep you full for long since they take long to digest and breakdown. If you feel full, you would naturally binge less.

Weight Loss:Strawberry is a negative calorie food which is very effective for weight loss 2. Cottage Cheese: Hundred grams serving of cottage cheese contains about 20 grams of protein, as per the USDA nutrition data. You may have used them in the best of curries, now whip it up in a filling protein-shake. (Also Read: Paneer For Weight Loss: 5 Ways How Paneer or Cottage Cheese May Help Shed Kilos)

3. Chia Seeds: Hundred grams of chia seeds contain 16.5 grams of protein, as per the USDA nutrition data. The nutty and crunchy seeds are also a good source of fibre and omega 3 fatty acids, both of which are essential to boost fat loss.

Things You Need:

• 7-10 berries

• Half cup whipped cottage cheese

• 1/4 cup water

• 1 tablespoon chia seeds

• 1 teaspoon honey (optional)

How To Make Berry Protein Shake For Weight Loss:

Blend all the ingredients - berries, cottage cheese, water and chia seeds - in a blender until you get a smooth consistency. You can also add some honey to the blend if you like. Pour it in a tall glass and your drink.

Try making this yummy protein shake at home and share your experience with us. According to some nutritionists, the best time to have protein shake is after a work-out that is when your body needs recovery from all the muscle loss.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.