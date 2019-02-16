Weight Loss: Sensible Diet Tips To Make All Your Meals Weight Loss-Friendly

Highlights Weight loss is an indicator of overall good health Weight loss-friendly snacks are also important for shedding kilos Include a portion of veggies in all three meals of the day

A healthy weight is an indicator of overall good health. Keeping your BMI and weight under check may benefit you in the long term, as it reduces the risk of a number of diseases including heart diseases, diabetes, high blood pressure etc. A healthy diet is crucial when it comes to maintaining a healthy weight. But this does not mean crash-dieting for a few weeks or months in order to quickly drop kilos. It takes time and effort to build healthy eating habits, which leads to a controlled weight loss, without risking the body's well-being. If you are overweight and meaning to clean up your diet and make your meals more weight-loss friendly, we have a number of tips that can help you achieve just that.

A healthy diet is sustainable and one that does not lead to a drastic reduction in the number of calories consumed per day. Moreover, it is rich in fresh fruits and vegetables that supply the body with essential vitamins and minerals, and devoid of, or at least limits the consumption of excessively sugary or salty foods.

Here are some diet tips to make all your meals weight loss-friendly:

1. Weight Loss-Friendly Breakfast

An ideal breakfast is rich in satiating protein and low in sugar and trans-fats. Believe it or not, most of your breakfast cereals contain hidden sugars and hence, you must stay away from those and instead opt for steel cut oats or muesli. Top your oatmeal with dried fruits and nuts. Alternatively, have a vegetable omelette or a soft boiled egg with a piece of sourdough bread, instead of fried egg. Oats and veggies have fibre and egg has protein and both these nutrients keep you full for longer.

Weight Loss: Oatmeal, veggie omelette are good breakfast options

2. Weight Loss-Friendly Snacks

Snack to lose weight. We're not talking about the snacks that you can get off of a vending machine in your office, but the snacks that you can pack from home. Healthy, weight loss friendly snacks include roasted seeds, fruits, berries and nuts. Keep a box of these healthy snacks handy for when you feel like munching on something in between meals. Nuts and seeds are rich in healthy fats and protein, to make you power through your day, without feeling sluggish. However, keep the portion under check as nuts and seeds are generally high in calories.

3. Weight Loss-Friendly Lunch

A good weight loss friendly lunch is filling, yet light to keep that post-lunch slouch at bay. Eat some probiotic curd or plain yogurt along with some whole wheat rotis and lentil curry. Add a portion of fish if you like. Add some lightly cooked or stir-fried vegetables to the mix. Your metabolism is believed to be at its peak during lunchtime and hence, you should eat a proper lunch, in order to prevent binge-eating during dinner.

4. Weight Loss-Friendly Dinner

The dinner must be the lightest meal of the day, as your metabolism is the weakest during dinner time. Eat a light white meat sandwich, which includes lean protein from turkey breast, tuna fish or chicken breast. Again, include a portion of vegetables in your dinner, as these tend to be lower in calories. Keep away from eating fruits at night, as they may lead to digestive trouble.

Weight Loss: Include a portion of veggies in dinner

If your weight is leading to serious health problems for you, then it is recommended to get a complete calorie-restricted diet chart made, from a certified nutritionist or a dietitian.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.