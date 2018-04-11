Weight Loss May Help You Sleep Better: 5 Foods That May Help Burn Fat Few dietary tweaks and alterations may not just help you achieve your weight loss goals, but also reduce the worst effects of Obstructive Sleep Apnoea (OSA).

Share EMAIL PRINT



In the course of the study that ran for six months, participants who opted for a balanced meal replacement, did not just witness effective weight loss but an improved sleep pattern too. Participants also saw a positive reduction in their cholesterol, blood pressure and blood glucose quite early in the program.



Sleep and weight loss are quite closely interlinked. It is very essential to have a sound sleep for healthy weight loss. Not enough sleep is most likely to result in high level of your cortisol levels, which leads to fat gain. 5 foods that may help burn fat faster

1. Green tea



Green tea is a natural antioxidant; it contains seven percent of the active molecule EGCG. Its polyphenols help to speed the metabolism and boost fat-burning during exercising.



2. Turmeric



Turmeric is known to be an anti-inflammatory and it has been bagged as one of the top health trends of the year 2017. This spice contains curcumin, a powerful antioxidant, which helps to rejuvenate the liver and eliminate toxins. You can take it in capsules, sprinkle on food for food or add to hot drinks.



3. Cocoa



Cocoa is high in flavonoids, or plant chemicals that are good for the heart and brain. It is said that consuming cocoa aids serotonin production in the brain. This feel-good chemical helps to regulate mood and suppress appetite. You can have a piece or two of dark chocolate as it contains high amount of cocoa.



4. Ajwain seeds



Ajwain helps in digestion and absorption of food. Die to lesser fat storage, it ultimately leads to weight loss. All you need to do is to chew on a spoonful of carom seeds before breakfast. This process will make your body release enough digestive juices to help you digest the breakfast.



5. Oats



Oats are rich in fiber which helps you remain full and prevents binge-eating. Having oats for breakfast is one of the best ways to ensure you lose weight. Oats give you a fuller feeling as the fiber takes time to digest, thus preventing you from binging on other calorie high food.









Losing those few inches round your belly, may help you have a good night sleep, says an Australian based study. According to a research by the Flinders University Adelaide's Institute for Sleep Health, few dietary tweaks and alterations may not just help you achieve your weight loss goals, but also reduce the worst effects of Obstructive Sleep Apnoea (OSA). Obstructive Sleep Apnoea is a sleep disorder in which a person experiences pauses in breathing or periods of shallow breathing during sleep. This prevents air from entering the lungs, causing disturbance in sleep. It has been a well-established fact that inadequate sleep may be closely linked to weight gain. The latest study claims there may be a reverse connect too.In the course of the study that ran for six months, participants who opted for a balanced meal replacement, did not just witness effective weight loss but an improved sleep pattern too. Participants also saw a positive reduction in their cholesterol, blood pressure and blood glucose quite early in the program.Sleep and weight loss are quite closely interlinked. It is very essential to have a sound sleep for healthy weight loss. Not enough sleep is most likely to result in high level of your cortisol levels, which leads to fat gain.Green tea is a natural antioxidant; it contains seven percent of the active molecule EGCG. Its polyphenols help to speed the metabolism and boost fat-burning during exercising.Turmeric is known to be an anti-inflammatory and it has been bagged as one of the top health trends of the year 2017. This spice contains curcumin, a powerful antioxidant, which helps to rejuvenate the liver and eliminate toxins. You can take it in capsules, sprinkle on food for food or add to hot drinks.Cocoa is high in flavonoids, or plant chemicals that are good for the heart and brain. It is said that consuming cocoa aids serotonin production in the brain. This feel-good chemical helps to regulate mood and suppress appetite. You can have a piece or two of dark chocolate as it contains high amount of cocoa.Ajwain helps in digestion and absorption of food. Die to lesser fat storage, it ultimately leads to weight loss. All you need to do is to chew on a spoonful of carom seeds before breakfast. This process will make your body release enough digestive juices to help you digest the breakfast. Oats are rich in fiber which helps you remain full and prevents binge-eating. Having oats for breakfast is one of the best ways to ensure you lose weight. Oats give you a fuller feeling as the fiber takes time to digest, thus preventing you from binging on other calorie high food.