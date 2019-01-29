Weight Loss: Include These Three Vegetarian Protein-Rich Foods In Your Diet To Shed Kilos

Weight loss is not an easy feat. Not only does it require a strict control and monitoring of what goes on one's plate, but also calls for persistent attention on workout pattern and schedules. Your dietary patterns play a crucial role in determining whether your weight loss journey would be successful or not. Hence, in order to make the weight loss process efficient and effective, one must include protein-rich foods in their diet as sufficient protein intake can induce satiety, further helping you stay away from bingeing on greasy foods.



Additionally, a high protein intake could also help boost metabolism due to its high thermic effect. Quite often, vegetarians face problems in finding enough sources of protein for themselves as some of the highest protein is found in fish, meats and chicken. However, there are few plant-based sources of protein too that can be included in one's diet to lose weight. Read on to know more about them.

Vegetarian Protein-Rich Foods For Weight Loss:



Lentils



Apart from being abundantly rich in protein, lentils are a powerhouse of dietary fibres and complex carbs that can help accelerate the pace of your weight loss programme. You can consume lentils as dals and curries or even toss them in soups and salads.



Cottage Cheese



Low in calories and fat, and rich in protein content, paneer (or cottage cheese) can do wonders to your weight loss journey. Consuming cottage cheese may help you lose weight the healthy way, and the best way to consume it is to eat it raw or in salads.



Quinoa And Amaranth

Vegetarians can also go for whole grains as they are also a great source of protein. Whole grains like quinoa and amaranth are power-packed with plant-based protein as well as dietary fibre, which can keep you full for a longer spell, further preventing untimely hunger pangs.



So, if you are on a weight loss spree, then without further ado, bring together all these ingredients and add them to your weight loss diet.



Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

