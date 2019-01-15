Weight Loss: Follow These 3 Easy Diet Tips To Avoid Overeating

If bingeing on your favourite foods like pizza, patty and burgers has always been on your agenda, then it's probably time for you to give a halt here as too much intake of this junk and greasy food may cause a toll on your overall health. Also, these calorie-laden foods are one of the primary reasons behind you not being able to shed those extra kilos. If you wish to get on a weight loss mission to shed that extra fat around your waist, then it is important to give up on overeating. You can do so by bringing few tweaks in your diet.



Here are 3 easy-to-follow diet tips that can help you avoid overeating:



Don't Skip Breakfast



Breakfast is an important part of the day. If you miss your breakfast, then there are high chances of you eating more than your capacity during lunch or dinner time. A healthy breakfast will not only give you your required nutrient intake, but also keep you full for longer, resulting in consumption of normal portion size during meals.



Include More Protein-Rich Foods



Load up on protein-rich foods like eggs, chicken, salmon and dal and you will feel less hungry. Protein takes time to breakdown and digest, further helping you stay satiated and crave less.



Eat Frequent Meals At Regular Intervals



Consuming frequent meals at regular intervals through the day may help you stay full for longer. However, make sure that the portion size is reduced or in moderation. Have at least 5 small meals in a day.



Other than these diet tips, you must exercise daily to shed weight. Also maintaining a healthy diet doesn't mean that you have to live in deprivation, but keeping a healthy balance between your meals and calorie intake is imperative.



Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.