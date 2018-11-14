Eat These Protein-Rich Winter Veggies For Healthy Weight Loss This Season

Vegetables for weight loss? Yes, these are the protagonists that might be lying around in your fridge and kitchen, which can actually help you lose weight. Backed by science and health experts around the world, intake of vegetables, especially non-starchy ones, could possibly accelerate your weight loss programme. Why, you ask? Vegetables are low in kilojoules/calories and are packed with multi-vitamins and minerals, along with a high content of fibre and water. Nutritionists believe that veggies are low in calorie density; meaning that they provide bulk to your plate without adding many calories to your body, thereby, facilitating weight loss. Having said that, eating vegetables that are in season are even more effective and healthy. Farming puts us in sync with the cycle of nature. With every seasonal change, our body rhythm also changes. Seasonal foods can help the body perform its functions in a better way.



5 Winter Veggies For Healthy Weight Loss



Spinach (Palak)



Spinach (also known as palak in Hindi) is great for burning belly fat and is quite nutritious as well. Packed with twice as much fibre as any other green vegetable, it is everyone's favourite green leafy vegetable in winters. In addition to fibre, palak is rich in vitamin A, C and K, magnesium, iron and manganese. Add a little cooked or blanched spinach to your breakfast or lunch to set your body on track for some major fat burn.

Packed with twice as much fibre as any other green vegetable, palak is everyone's favourite green leafy vegetable in winters.



Green Peas



Green peas are a great way to load up on protein. And not just protein, green peas are quite a good source of carbohydrates and fibre as well. It is said that one cup of green peas contains about 120 grams of carbs. Peas are also a low-fat veggie and have zero cholesterol. Add them to curries, salads, sandwiches, porridges, broths, stew and wherever you want!



Lettuce



Lettuce is a classic salad ingredient, and you must have seen it in your burgers, paninis and subs. It is crunchy and delicious, but did you know that it can also help you in losing those unwanted kilos? Low in calories, lettuce is a perfect veggie that you can add to your weight loss diet. A 100-gm serving of lettuce contains a mere 15 calories (according to the United States Department of Agriculture data)! It's effectively a negative calorie food, which means that the process of digesting lettuce burns more calories than the amount of calories present in the vegetable.

Low in calories, lettuce is a perfect veggie that you can add to your weight loss diet.



Broccoli



Other than being rich in high-quality fibre and a host of health-boosting minerals and vitamins, broccoli contains phytochemicals that are known to enhance fat loss in the body. Apart from being filling, broccoli helps fight bloating and contains phytonutrient sulforaphane, as well as good amounts of folate and vitamin C as well. According to Bangalore-based nutritionist, Dr. Anju Sood, "Broccoli serves a great deal for weight loss purposes. It is full of weight loss-friendly fibres. Fibre takes the longest to digest and keeps you satiated for long. It also keeps you from bingeing into fattening foods and checks your weight."



Kale



Kale can be your best friend during your weight loss journey. Why, you ask? It is because it is quite low in calorie count and can be easily added to your daily diet without any second thoughts. Toss it up in salads, blend it in smoothies or sneak it in sandwiches. If you are looking to explore, there are options galore.

