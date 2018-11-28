Weight Loss: Eat These 5 Winter Fruits To Cut Belly Fat

If you are looking to lose weight in a healthy way, it is imperative to eat a balanced diet that includes low fat and low-calorie foods. One should set realistic goals to lose weight that one can achieve in the months to come, without feeling stressed or pressurised. According to renowned Health Practitioner, Nutritionist and certified Macrobiotic Health Coach, Shilpa Arora ND, "To lose weight in a healthy way, set your sights on losing about 1 kilogram of weight a week; anymore and you'll be losing not just your fat but your muscle as well. Don't forget that a healthy diet and plenty of exercise will make you feel less tired and less stressed too."

We know that losing weight is no easy feat, especially if you are looking to lose that stubborn belly fat. Fat around the lower abdomen is a problem area for thousands of people around the world, who every day struggle to get rid of the fat to reach their body goals. We all know that there are a number of changes that one has to incorporate in daily life to lose weight and to have a flat tummy. Daily exercise, yoga and morning walk are obviously very important, but equally important is the diet that you follow, which needs to be planned very carefully. Health experts and nutritionists around the world always suggest adding seasonal fruits to daily diet. Why, you ask? It is because seasonal fruits come loaded with essential vitamins, minerals and antioxidants that can help you in bracing the harsh weather.

Here are a few fruits that you should include in your diet this winter season:

Oranges are the best source of vitamin C. Not only do they boost immunity, but also fill the gap of nutrition that our body needs like potassium, minerals, folate and fibre. Orange juice is incredibly low in calories and has zero fat, which makes it an excellent option if you are looking towards shedding belly fat and extra kilos. However, nutritionists often advise eating a whole orange over juicing one. Juicing an orange may cost a good amount of weight loss-friendly fibres. Consuming a whole orange would help retain fibres, which would further make you feel full for longer time; when you feel full, you would naturally binge less.

(Also Read: 5 Ways to Use Oranges in Everyday Cooking)

Orange juice is incredibly low in calories and has zero fat.

Guavas are packed with proteins and good quality fibres. Both protein and fibre take long to digest, which keeps you full for a longer duration of time and prevents you from bingeing on other fattening foods. Guavas, especially the ones that aren't fully ripe, have far less sugar as compared to apples, oranges, grapes, and other fruits. They are rich dietary fibre and fulfil about 12% of our daily recommended intake of fibre, making it an excellent fruit for all our tummy woes. Guava eaten or consumed in any form aids better bowel movement and enhances healthy digestion. A healthy digestion further helps in healthy weight loss.

(Also Read: Amazing Guava Nutrition Facts and Benefits You Must Know)

Guavas are rich dietary fibre and fulfil about 12% of our daily recommended intake of fibre.

According to the researchers from Oregon State University, ellagic acid, found in red grapes, helps in slowing down the growth of existing fat cells in our body and deters the formation of new fat cells. Additionally, in a study published in the Journal of Obesity, a high dose of resveratrol, found in black grapes, was found to stimulate the development of good fats rather than obesity-causing bad fat.

(Also Read: Amazing Nutritional Facts About Grapes And Health Benefits)

Grapes are good winter food and can be added in weight loss diet.

Chikoo also known as sapota, may help you get rid of belly fat and extra weight. It keeps your digestive system in check, and prevents irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). Also, the dietary fibres present in it can make you feel full for longer time. Moreover, chiku helps in boosting the body's metabolism.

Chikoo also known as sapota, may help you get rid of belly fat and extra weight.

Anjeer contains a large amount of dietary fibres that can fill your stomach easily and keep you fuller for longer time, further helping you control your total calorie intake in a day. Apart from the dietary fibre that helps promote proper digestion, it is a digestive enzyme named 'Ficin' that works efficiently along with other enzymes secreted by the digestive tract in order to digest food quickly. A healthy digestive system is key to losing weight as well as reducing belly fat.

(Also Read: 7 Health Benefits of Anjeer (Fig): From Weight Management to Boosting Heart Health)

Anjeer contains a large amount of dietary fibres that can fill your stomach easily and keep you fuller for longer time.

Please ensure that these fruits are consumed in moderation as they are sweet and may not suit your body, especially if you are a diabetic.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.