Weight Loss: Drink This 2-Ingredient Drink To Lose Belly Fat In Just Few Weeks

You got the news of your cousin getting married next month; and guess what, you are the maid of honour. You have just one month to get your dress finalised, designed and stitched; and deciding on what jewellery and make-up will go with wat dress and ceremony may also take a lot of your time and energy. Quite stressing, right? Besides this entire hullabaloo, there's that one thing which needs the most attention and it is that hanging flabby tummy. We know how frustrating that can be, especially when you are the maid of honour. But, fret not! With the help of a few natural foods, you can get rid of that stubborn bulge in just a few weeks! Yes, that's right! We have an incredible recipe that will help you shed extra kilos and flat tummy. Not just that, this 2-ingredient drink will also give an amazing boost to your health and energy instantly! We are talking about white pumpkin and apple juice that will help you lose weight and cut belly fat naturally.



Nutritionally, pumpkins are very rich and are devoid of cholesterol, sodium and fats. This is what makes pumpkins ideal for including in your weight loss diets. Moreover, the vegetable may also curb appetite as it is. It is a rich source of essential vitamins like vitamin A, vitamin C and vitamin E. It is rich in minerals like calcium and potassium and is also a good source of antioxidants. While apples are rich in dietary fibre, flavonoids and beta-carotene. All of these help you feel full for longer and further cravings and hunger pangs at bay. Consuming apples with breakfast and as a healthy mid-meal snack are two of the best ways to eat apples to cut down on belly fat.

How To Make White Pumpkin And Apple For Weight Loss

Take one white pumpkin and cut it into half. Now, cut it further into smaller pieces and remove the peel from each piece.

Cover the pumpkin pieces in an aluminium foil and place them in a baking utensil.

Preheat the oven to 190 degrees Celsius and put the utensil in it.

Bake for about 70 minutes. Take it out from the oven and let it cool.

The baked pumpkin pieces are soft and juicy.

Now, uncover the aluminium foil and drain the juice that comes out in a bowl. Keep it aside.

Take a fresh apple and grind it in a blender. Filter the juice from pulp and place it in a bowl.

Mix the two juices together and leave aside for 15 minutes.

Drink every morning on an empty stomach or with breakfast for best results.

This healthy concoction will help you reduce your waist size in just 2-3 weeks. It removes toxins from the stomach and detoxifies the liver too. So, while you are busy with your dress, jewelry, shoes and make-up selection, you are also losing your weight at the same time naturally! Look fabulous!

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.