Weight Loss Alert: 17 Easy Diet Tips To Lose Weight If you're one of those who is trying to shed some extra kilos, then this article is surely going to come handy to you. Losing weight can be quite a daunting task.

1. Portion Control



Portion control plays a crucial role in weight management. When it comes to weight loss, the idea is to eat fewer calories, and this is where portion control comes to use. There is no denying the fact that large portions have more calories than small portions. Likewise, if you trim your portions, then the calorie intake would be comparatively lesser.



2. Drink Water 1 Hour Before Meals



According to various studies, drinking water one hour before meals can boost the body's metabolism to a significant extent. Also, drinking water before meals can bring you to a point of satiety, resulting in consumption of lesser calories during the meals.

3. Drink Green Tea



An excellent detox drink, green tea is loaded with health benefitting properties. Apart from facilitating nourished and clear skin, regular consumption of green tea may promote weight loss by boosting metabolism. This is primarily because of the presence of rich antioxidants and catechins in it.



4. Double Your Protein Intake



If you're on a weight loss spree, then it is of utmost importance to maintain lean muscle mass. A high protein diet may help keep you from losing muscles along with fat. Apart from this, protein has the tendency to reduce hunger and can also boost your metabolism to a considerable extent.



5. Cut Back On Fizzy Drinks



For a weight loss regime, fizzy and carbonated drinks are a big no-no. Fizzy drinks are loaded with artificial sugar and flavours that can stop you from losing those extra pounds. So, it's always better to replace these beverages with fresh fruit juice instead.



6. Eat Less Refined Carbs



Excess intake of refined carbs can increase your abdominal fat. To lose fat and maintain lean muscle mass, it is very important to replace your refined carb intake with complex carbs as they can prove to be great for your weight loss journey.



7. Use Smaller Plates



Another way to keep your calorie count in check is to use smaller plates while eating. Doing so will keep you from indulging in elaborate dishes and will thus, reduce your craving instincts.



8. Cut Back On Processed Foods



9. Engage In Physical Activities



Apart from a healthy and balanced diet, it is essential to engage in a lot of physical activities, in order to shed extra kilos. Try and incorporate cardio exercises and weight training in your daily schedule.



10. Reduce Your Stress Levels



It is often claimed that stress can trigger the adrenal glands in the body to produce a stress hormone called cortisol, which can make you gain belly fat. So, to avoid obesity, it is advised to reduce your stress levels.



11. Chew Slowly



While eating your meals, make a habit of chewing the food slowly as it can take a while for the brain to register that you've had enough to eat. This will eventually lead to consumption of fewer calories.



12. Eat Plenty Of Fibre



Fibre can play a great role in promoting weight loss. This is primarily because adequate fibre intake can make you feel full for a longer period of time, which in turn can save you from excessive bingeing.

13. Use Cooking Sprays



While cooking, it is always a good idea to use cooking sprays instead of oil dispensers, as doing so will ensure that the oil intake is bare minimum.



14. Track Your Food Intake (Calorie Count)



There are times when you might end up going overboard while indulging in your cravings. Hence, it is important to give yourself a reality check by maintaining a food journal that will give you a clear idea as to how many calories you've been consuming.



15. Adequate Sleep



When it comes to weight loss, sleep is as important as exercising and healthy eating. So, one must get adequate sound sleep in order to keep obesity at bay.

16. Keep Yourself Hydrated



Drinking adequate water may prevent long-term weight gain. Water is generally linked with reduced-calorie intake as it is naturally calorie-free.



17. Climb Stairs



Instead of taking elevators, choose to climb stairs as it will burn more calories. Incorporate this habit in your lifestyle and watch out for effective results.



Now, that we've shared with you a list of 17 easy diet tips for weight loss, bring them to your rescue and get going!



