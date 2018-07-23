Weight Loss: 7 Diet Habits To Avoid When You are Trying To Lose Weight

If you are planning to lose weight, you must know what it takes to cut down the flab. You need to have a set routine, which includes eating a healthy diet and engaging in physical activity. However, it doesn't end here; losing weight needs a lot of dedication and hard work to shed kilos. A small dietary mistake could lead to reverse effects. So if you have been trying to lose weight for a while and failing to do so, there are mistakes that you may be committing unknowingly. We give you a list of the factors that may be sabotaging your weight loss efforts. Make sure you know them well and try to avoid them as much as possible to lose weight, the healthy way.

Mistakes you need to avoid when you are trying to lose weight

1. Exercising without really eating healthy

If you thought exercising is the only answer to your weight loss efforts, then you may wrong. Exercising and indulging in unhealthy foods will never help you lose weight; you will need to team it up with a healthy and balanced diet. Exercise provides benefits for our metabolism and immunity system along with stamina. Eating sugary foods and high carb foods will only lead to exhaustion, laziness and inflammation, resulting in weight gain.

2. Not having breakfast

It is believed that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. It helps kick-start your metabolism, keeps you energised through the day and keeps off cravings. A protein rich breakfast will always ensure that you are able to lose weight the healthy way.

3. Not including fats

Contrary to popular diet, our body needs healthy fats to lose weight. Fat allows people to resist the urge to eat and increase the body's metabolism. Including fats doesn't mean you eat junk foods; instead choose healthier fats like olive oil, coconut oil, almonds, et al.

4. Consuming products that are labelled as 'diet'

These days, there are many products that are being sold off as 'healthy foods' or 'low-carb' and even 'no-fat' food. Do not fall into these gimmicks as they are bound to contain preservatives, have fats and are loaded with sugar and sodium that are not only harmful for your waist but also for your overall health. It is always good to stick to home-cooked food that is healthy and fresh.

5. Drinking alcohol

If you wish to lose weight, ensure you keep that bottle of wine away. Drinking alcohol has a domino effect. After just one drink, inhibitions are often lowered, while appetite increases. So basically, you are consuming alcohol that is said to make you gain weight and above that you are also bingeing on chips, fried foods, et al that are contributing to more weight gain.

6. Overeating healthy foods

It is good to eat healthy foods, but it is definitely not good to over-eat them. While they may be nutritious, if you are eating too many, chances are you will only end up gaining weight, rather than losing it.

7. Starving yourself

If you think starving yourself will help you lose weight, then you are wrong. When you don't have enough calories, your resting metabolic rate can slow down significantly, which causes the body to burn calories slower than before as well.

Make sure you avoid these basic mistakes and ensure a healthy weight loss.