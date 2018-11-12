Weight Loss: 6 Easy Nutrition Tips To Lose Weight And Burn Lower Belly Fat

For most of us belly fat is a big problem; not only does it look bad, but is also very unhealthy as it can lead to various health problems. Having lots of fat in the abdominal area is strongly associated with diseases like type-2 diabetes and heart problems. In order to get rid of your belly fat, it is important to ensure eating a healthy diet and engaging in exercises. While most people tend to follow these basic rules of losing weight, there are times that you may lose a certain amount of weight, but fail to cut that extra flab on the abdominal area. If you want to remove that extra fat around your waistline, then you should take some more steps. If you are not sure what to do next, we are here to help. We give you some easy yet amazing nutrition tips to follow in order to lose weight and burn lower belly fat.

Nutrition tips to burn lower belly fat | Diet tips to lose weight and burn belly fat

1. Avoid sugar and sugar-sweetened drinks

For the uninitiated, insulin is responsible for storing your fat. Insulin-release is also stimulated when you eat too much sugar that is derived from starch or carbohydrates. The more sugar you eat, the more your body tends to release insulin, and the more it stores fat. It is best to avoid anything sweet, especially the sweetened drinks that we are habituated to consume regularly. If you are craving for sweet, have a small piece of jaggery or a teaspoon of raw honey, which are healthier alternatives to refined sugar.

(Also Read: How To Cut Down On Sugar; 5 Ways To Do So)

2. Eat more protein

Eating more protein in your diet is said to be a long-term strategy to reduce belly fat successfully. It is known to reduce cravings, boost metabolism and further helps you eat fewer calories every day. There is some evidence that shows protein is effective against belly fat. Up your protein intake by adding eggs, fish, seafood, legumes, nuts, meat and dairy products in your diet.

(Also Read: 6 Signs You Are Eating Too Much Protein)

3. Have foods rich in fibre

Dietary fibre is said to be indigestible. It is often claimed that eating a lot of fibre can help you lose weight. Soluble fibre is said to bind water and form a thick gel that sits in the gut. This gel tends to slow down the movement of food through your digestive system, further slowing digestion and absorption of nutrients. The result leaves you feeling fuller for longer. Load up on fresh fruits and vegetables, legumes, cereals like whole oats.

(Also Read: How Fibre Can Help You Lose Weight)

4. Toss the carbs away

Eating a low-carb diet may help lose that belly fat. When people cut carbs in their diet, their appetite goes down, further helping in weight loss. Low-carb diets also lead to quick reduction in water-weight that gives people instant results. All you need to do is to avoid refined carbs like sugar, breads, pasta etc.

5. Control portions and calories

If you are on a journey to lose weight, make sure you are monitoring what you eat and how many calories you consume. Without proper nutrition knowledge, you wouldn't be able to keep a count on your calories, making the whole process useless. Eat healthy, cut on your portions and count your calories. Nowadays, there are many health apps that help count your calories and ensure that you don't go overboard.

6. Drink lots of water

Do remember, your body needs proper hydration to ensure all the metabolic processes are taking place efficiently. Moreover, water can make you feel fuller. It can help reduce cravings, and hydrate your cells and skin as well. In fact, water is a great way to flush out excess sodium that causes water retention in the body.

Other simple ways to lose weight and shed belly fat is to exercise well and sleep properly. Weight loss is a gradual process; it is important to not lose patience in the process.