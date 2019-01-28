Weight Loss: 5 Yummy Ways To Prepare Protein-Rich Spinach For Weight Loss

Let us admit it - a lot of us have always maintained a love-hate relationship with spinach. If it were prepared in the form of decadent palak paneer, we would not take a second to lap it up with our naans; meanwhile if our mothers served us the lovely greens in the form of a plain soup, we may not be too enthusiastic about it, wouldn't you agree? How you prepare a vegetable can indeed turn around the perception of it. Spinach is full of vital antioxidants and minerals such as iron, zinc and manganese, all of which make it an ideal addition to a healthy diet. Eating spinach on a regular basis could also help ensure sustainable weight loss. Some studies have shown that consuming thylakoid-rich spinach extract may reduce body fat and weight. Spinach is full of dietary fibres and protein, both of which are essential to induce satiety and keep cravings at bay. Spinach can yield you benefits in both raw and cooked forms. As a matter of fact, cooking spinach helps increase the bio-availability of iron, lutein and beta-carotene.

Weight Loss: Here Are Some Delicious Ways In Which You Can Add Spinach To Your Weight Loss Diet:

1. Spinach Juice

Although you lose out on a significant chunk of fibres if you juice the greens, but a glass of spinach juice is still one of the healthiest low-calorie beverages ever known to mankind. Take a blender and add some washed and clean spinach leave, a bit of apple and a celery chunks to it. Blend it till you get a smooth consistency. Drink this juice daily.

2. Spinach Salad

Treat yourself with a healthy citrusy spinach salad on a regular basis. According to the book, 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing House, spinach contains oxalic acid, which prevents our system from absorbing all its iron and calcium. "If eating raw, serve with a lemon dressing or a glass of orange juice to increase absorption of these vital minerals."

(Also Read:

Weight loss: Treat yourself with a healthy citrusy spinach salad on a regular basis

3. Spinach Omelette

Sneak in some fresh spinach in your daily egg omelette. Both eggs and spinach are great source of protein. Protein helps keep you full for a longer time and also regulate hunger hormone ghrelin, which prevents cravings.

Weight loss: Eggs area great source of protein

4. Dal Palak Shorba

Dal palak shorba is an eclectic appetiser, served almost across all major North Indian restaurants. The soothing delicacy packs a good amount of protein-rich lentils and metabolism boosting spices. Here's a recipe you can try at home. You can skip the cream to make it more weight-loss friendly

5. Cheera Thoran

This delectable Malayali stir-fry packs the goodness of spinach, coconut and soothing spices. There, we saw you slurping!

Got any more ideas to share? Do write to us in the comments section below.

