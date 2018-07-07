Weight Loss: 5 Protein Rich Vegetables You Must Include In Your Weight Loss Diet

If you are looking to lose weight and seeking suggestions, you may have already heard your fellow fitness enthusiast peers talking about the importance of protein. Not just your peers, the celebrities you follow on Instagram are also loading up on protein shakes, protein rich food, protein filled snacks. So what is it about this particular macronutrient that rules the world of fitness?

Proteins are large biomolecules, or macromolecules, consisting of one or more long chains of amino acid residues. They are the building blocks of life. Proteins are very essential in ensuring healthy weight loss. By keeping you satiated, it increases levels of appetite-reducing hormones like GLP-1, PYY and CCK, while reducing levels of the hunger hormone ghrelin, making you crave less, thereby aiding weight loss.

Here are 5 protein-rich veggies that you must include in your weight loss plan.

1. Broccoli



Broccoli offers a good quantum of protein (2.8 grams per 100 grams). Broccoli has zero gat percentage and negligible calories, which makes it a healthy weight loss food. In addition to this, broccoli is loaded with vitamins, minerals and antioxidants that promote overall health.

Weight Loss: You can include broccoli in your sandwiches or salads



2. Kale

Kale is another great source of plant-based protein. Hundred garms of kale offer 4.8 grams of protein.It is rich in antioxidants. Anti-oxidants are important for scavenging the free radicals that cause a metabolic problem called oxidative stress. It is rich in beta carotene, lutein, vitamin K, C and omega 3 fatty acids.You can easily steam, boil or saute kale and consume on a daily basis for maximum benefits.

3. Spinach

Popeye loved it and there are some good reasons why you should love them too. The nutrient-dense leafy greens is also rich in vital nutrients like vitamins A, C and K, magnesium, iron and manganese. Hundred grams of spinach contains 2.9 grams of protein, which makes it a decent bet for weight loss

Weight Loss: Hundred grams of spinach contains 2.9 grams of protein,

4. Peas

Peas are a good source of vegetable protein along with having a decent amount of fibre. Peas are low in fat and have zero cholesterol. Add them to curries, salads, sandwiches, porridges, broths, stew and wherever you want!

Weight loss: Peas are a good source of vegetable protein

5. Asparagus

Hundred grams of asparagus contains 2.2 grams of protein, which is a decent amount.

Other major minerals asparagus has to offer are copper, manganese, phosphorus, magnesium and B vitamins. Asparagus can be grilled, boiled, steamed or even pan-fried.

So what are you waiting for, team these veggies with other high protein foods like quinoa and oats and shed pounds in a healthy way.