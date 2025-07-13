What Radhika Yadav's Father Told His Brother After Killing Her

Tennis player Radhika Yadav's father Deepak Yadav has asked for the most stringent punishment and said he should be hanged for allegedly killing his daughter earlier this week, a family relative has said.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Radhika's uncle Vijay Yadav said none of the family members are aware of what went wrong and the sequence of events that led his younger brother Deepak to kill his daughter.

"Deepak loved his daughter a lot. No one in the family knows till date as to what went wrong. When I spoke to him personally, he said he has committed 'kanya wadh' and should be punished for it. He said he should be hanged for killing his daughter," Vijay said.

Vijay categorically denied that Radhika was running a tennis academy.

"As far as I know, there was no academy, then there is no question of any form of pressure being put on her to shut her academy. She used to teach children in various places. She used to play here initially, then the children in the society started coming to her and she started training them," he said.

Radhika was allegedly shot dead at point-blank range by her father at the family's double-storey home at Sushant Lok area in Sector 57, Gurugram, on Thursday. Deepak was remanded in judicial custody on Saturday.

The police had earlier maintained that Radhika ran a tennis academy, which had become a bone of contention between the two because Deepak was often taunted for living off his daughter's income.

Deepak, who was financially well off with good rental income from various properties and hence was not dependent on his daughter's earnings, was depressed for the last couple of weeks due to the taunts, they said.

Vijay, however, denied the allegation. He said the accused loved his daughter very much and had not only spent crores of rupees on her career, but had also devoted all his time to her.

"First find out how much did she earn that people are saying he was dependent on her. To spend two to three crore on someone is a huge thing," he said.

"Whatever happened is wrong. We are not in favour of this. Had Deepak shared any of his problems with me, this would not have happened," he added.

