"Too Many Restrictions At Home": Radhika Yadav's WhatsApp Texts To Coach

State-level tennis player Radhika Yadav faced too many restrictions at home and wanted to travel abroad for a couple of months to "enjoy life".

WhatsApp messages exchanged between 25-year-old Radhika, who was shot dead by her father Deepak Yadav on Thursday, and one of her coaches Ajay Yadav revealed that the tennis player wanted to stay away from home in October, November and December, to "live an independent life for a while".

NDTV has seen the messages but could not immediately ascertain the dates of the exchanges.

In one of the messages, Radhika is seen telling Ajay that she does not want to consider travelling to China, since she may not be able to adjust with the local food. "China toh dekho khana peena will be an issue. Dubai australia wagerah theek hai. Australia family hai. Dubai mein aap ho (See, food will be an issue in China. Dubai, Australia, etc is alright. I have family in Australia, and I have you in Dubai)," she said.

As Ajay responded in the form of a voice message, Radhika said: "1-2 months. Oct nov dec kuch bhi merko nikalna hai idhar se thode time ke liye (Anything will do, I want to get out of here for some time)."

Ajay sent another voice note to which Radhika replied with a laughing emoji. "Ghar wale toh theek hai. Lekin thode time rehna hai independently. Wanna enjoy life idhar kaafi restrictions hai. Baaki dekho aim toh yeh hee hai thode bohot course karle (Family members are fine. But I want to live an independent life for some time. I want to enjoy, there are a lot of restrictions here. Rest, see, the aim is to do quite a bit of courses)," she said.

Another set of chats showed Radhika telling Ajay that she spoke to her father but he isn't agreeing. "But phir maine papa se baat ki toh mana kar rahe they sab sunke. Ki koi point nahi hai kitne hee bacchenge paise (But I spoke to my father but he has refused despite listening to everything. He is saying there is no point and not much money will be saved)," she said. The context of this image could not be immediately ascertained.

As Ajay once again responded in the form of a voice note, Radhika said: "Voh toh samajh rahi hoon (I understand that)". Ajay then responded through another voice text.

Another coach of Radhika, Ankit Patel, told NDTV he never found anything amiss between the father and daughter.

"I have known her since she was 11-12 years-old. I knew her father as well. I never found anything amiss during her practices. They shared a good bonding. He always supported her (where playing tennis was concerned) and always travelled with her. I never saw Radhika alone or with anyone else anywhere. If he was giving her so much attention, it may not be right to say he had an issue with the sport but no one knows what can change at what time," he said.

Radhika was allegedly shot dead at point-blank range by her father at the family's double-storey home at Sushant Lok area in Sector 57, Gurugram, on Thursday. Deepak was produced before a city court, which sent him to judicial custody on Saturday.

The police had earlier maintained that Radhika ran a tennis academy, which had become a bone of contention between the two because Deepak was often taunted for living off his daughter's income.

Deepak, who was financially well off with good rental income from various properties and hence was not dependent on his daughter's earnings, was depressed for the last couple of weeks due to the taunts, they said.

Deepak has confessed to shooting his daughter dead, the police said.