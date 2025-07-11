Tennis Star's Father Owned Multiple Properties, Made Rs 17 Lakh A Month

Earnings between Rs 15 lakh to Rs 17 lakh a month, a luxury farmhouse in Gurugram and a licensed firearm, among other things -- the probe into the chilling murder of Radhika Yadav, a 25-year-old tennis player, by her father has revealed new details about his finances.

Radhika was fatally shot at her home in the city's upscale Sushant Lok area on Thursday. Her father, Deepak Yadav, 49, confessed to the murder and is currently in custody. The incident, which unfolded around 10:30 am on Thursday, when Deepak fired five rounds on his daughter, three of which struck her in the back while she was cooking breakfast.

Speaking to NDTV, an acquaintance of Deepak in Wazirabad village -- his native place -- confirmed that the accused owns multiple properties in Gurugram and earns between Rs 15 lakh and Rs 17 lakh per month in rent. "Deepak has several rental properties across Gurugram. He owns a luxurious farmhouse, and everyone in the village knows he is wealthy," the acquaintance told NDTV.

Deepak used a licensed .32 bore revolver to kill his daughter. Refering to the firearm, the acquaintance said, "Only people with the right connections and money can manage that kind of licence. No common man keeps it."

Radhika's murder followed months of tensions within the family, allegedly over her financial independence, Instagram reels, and a music video appearance that reportedly upset Deepak. He told the police that he was repeatedly taunted by villagers in Wazirabad for depending on his daughter's earnings and had urged her several times to shut down the tennis academy she ran. This confession was refuted by the acquaintance.

"When there is so much money, who in the village will say that he is living off his daughter's money? Deepak is a very sophisticated man. He had even given up his studies to teach his daughter tennis. He bought tennis racquets worth Rs 2 lakh for his daughter. He loves his daughter very much. There may be a personal reason behind the murder, not tennis or the tennis academy," the acquaintance said.

The academy in question here is Radhika's own training institute in Gurugram's Sector 57. Deepak allegedly held a growing resentment toward his daughter's rising stature and independence, particularly after the academy was opened.

Radhika lived with her parents in a two-storey residence in the same sector. Her uncle, Kuldeep Yadav, stayed on the ground floor with his family. According to the FIR, Kuldeep heard a loud noise and ran to the first floor, where he found Radhika lying in the kitchen.

The gun was located in the drawing room nearby. Kuldeep and his son Piyush immediately placed her in their vehicle and rushed her to Asia Maringo Hospital in Sector 56. Doctors there declared her dead.

