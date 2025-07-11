Tennis Player Radhika Yadav's Autopsy Report Shows She Was Shot 4 Times

Tennis player Radhika Yadav, who was killed by her father at their Gurugram home, was shot four times, says the autopsy report.

The 25-year-old was shot dead at the family's double-storey home in the upscale Sushant Lok area of Gurugram on Thursday. Father Deepak Yadav, 49, later confessed to killing his daughter and was arrested.

According to officials, the father confessed that he shot at Radhika because he was often taunted for living off her income. Police, in a statement, claimed that the tennis academy Radhika ran was the bone of contention between the father and the daughter.

"Her father was not happy with it," Gurugram police spokesperson Sandeep Singh said, adding that Deepak has disclosed that his objection was to her daughter running the tennis academy, over which there had been altercations between the two.

"On many occasions, he had told her to shut it, but she did not agree. Angered, he shot her thrice," the spokesperson added.

The accused felt that he was financially well off and also earned from rental income, so there was no need for his daughter to run an academy, the police claimed.

According to police, Deepak fired at least five gunshots, three of which hit Radhika in the back, and killed her on the spot.

"My niece was a very good tennis player, and she had won several trophies. I am surprised why she was murdered. My brother has a licensed .32 bore revolver. It was lying there," the former tennis player's uncle told police.

Radhika Yadav, a former national level tennis player, had played tournaments earlier this year in Indore and Kuala Lumpur, but these were in the qualifying events and not the main draw. She was ranked 1999 by the International Tennis Federation.

She achieved the highest All India Tennis Association (AITA) Under-18 Ranking of 75 and AITA women's singles ranking of 35.