Tennis Player Radhika Yadav Was Cooking Breakfast When Father Shot Her

Radhika Yadav, a 25-year-old national-level tennis player, was shot three times in the back by her father while she was cooking breakfast at their Gurugram residence on Thursday. The father, Deepak Yadav, fired five times at her daughter, three of which struck her body, fatally injuring her, police said.

Deepak, 49, confessed during the interrogation that "taunts" from villagers in his native Wazirabad over her daughter's earnings and suggestions that he lived off her fame triggered the tensions that led to the chilling murder.

Deepak told the police that he shot Radhika three times in the back while she was preparing food in the kitchen around 10:30 am. Her uncle, Kuldeep Yadav, who lives on the ground floor of the same building, heard gunshots and rushed upstairs to find Radhika lying on the kitchen floor, with the revolver left in the adjacent drawing room.

"Around 10:30 am, I heard a loud sound. When I went upstairs, I saw my niece lying motionless in the kitchen. The revolver was on the floor in the drawing room. My son and I immediately took her to the hospital, but she was already gone," Kuldeep told the police.

According to the police, Radhika's financial independence, Instagram reels, and a music video appearance that reportedly upset Deepak, created a lot of tensions within the Yadav family.

Radhika was taken by car to Asia Maringo Hospital in Sector 56, where doctors pronounced her dead.

"When I used to go to Wazirabad village to get milk, people used to taunt me, saying that I live off my daughter's earnings. This troubled me a lot. Some people even questioned my daughter's character. I told my daughter to close her tennis academy, but she refused," Deepak told the police.

Thursday morning, according to his confession, he took out his licensed .32 bore revolver and shot his daughter from behind as she was making breakfast. Of the five rounds fired, three struck her.

Deepak's wife, Manju Yadav, was present in the house at the time of the shooting but has reportedly declined to give a written statement. Police quoted her saying she had a fever and had locked herself in her room.