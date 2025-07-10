Who Was Radhika Yadav, Tennis Player Shot By Father: 5 Points

The 25-year-old also ran a popular tennis academy.
- Radhika was born on March 23, 2000. She was ranked 113 in the International Tennis Federation as a doubles player and fifth in Haryana in the Women's Doubles category.
- According to reports, in the AITA (All India Tennis Association) Under-18 category, Radhika achieved her highest ranking of 75 in January 2018 and remained in the Top 100 for 11 weeks. In the AITA Women's Singles, her best rank was 35 and it was 53 in Women's Doubles.
- The 25-year-old was seen as one of India's emerging talents, along with the likes of Shrivalli Bhamidipaty, Poorvi Bhatt and Thaniya Sarai Gogulamanda.
- Radhika Yadav also ran a popular tennis academy, which, police say, her father was unhappy about. News agency PTI reported, citing sources, that he was often taunted for living off her income.
- Sources said Radhika was fond of making reels on Instagram and one such reel had also angered her father. He had asked her to delete it.
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world