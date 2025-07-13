Ashish Chanchlani Reveals How He Lost 40 Kg In 6 Months Without Extreme Diets

YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani, widely celebrated for his comedic content, has left fans impressed with his remarkable weight loss journey. The social media star shed 40 kg in just six months through a strategic approach that has inspired fitness enthusiasts around the world. Ashish, who once weighed around 130 kilograms, recently revealed the secret behind his transformation. It all began during an unexpected interaction with Shah Rukh Khan, which became the turning point in his fitness journey.

In an Instagram post, the YouTuber shared a piece of advice he received from the Bollywood superstar that motivated him to prioritise his health. An excerpt from his note read: "The moment I approached him, SRK sir held my belly and told me: "Ashish, please reduce your weight. You'll feel so much better, I guarantee it. Go, friend - go to the gym today itself. Just do this. You're cute and now it's time to get fit. If your life doesn't change, I'll stop giving advice." I'll never forget his words - the way he gave me advice without fat-shaming me. Take a look:

Ashish Chanchlani's Balanced Approach To Fitness

Unlike extreme diet and fitness regimes, Ashish opted for a balanced approach to achieve his transformation. "The biggest problem is not food. It's not sugar. It's overeating," he said in a conversation with Hindustan Times. The YouTuber opened up about the struggles he faced over the years after being unable to lose weight. He shared that he felt a deep sense of dissatisfaction upon discovering that he weighed 130 kg. To hide his belly, Ashish admitted that he preferred taking close-up shots and often layered his clothing.

Eventually, he set a clear goal. "I was nearing my 30s. So, when I started my transformation journey, I was almost 29. I told myself - almost promised myself - that I would leave my triple-digit weight behind forever. I started last year, and before December 2023 (because that's when I was turning 30, on December 8), I wanted to enter the double digits," he added.

Ashish Chanchlani's Calorie-Deficit Diet

Ashish followed a calorie-deficit approach, explaining, "You just need to understand what calorie maintenance is and how much your body needs. Eat a little less than that, so your body uses energy from the fat already stored."

He then broke down his daily meals, which were as follows:

Breakfast - Either six boiled eggs or an omelette, along with fibre-rich sprouts.

Either six boiled eggs or an omelette, along with fibre-rich sprouts. Lunch - One roti and about 200 grams of grilled chicken around 3 p.m., accompanied by fresh juices made from cucumber and celery.

One roti and about 200 grams of grilled chicken around 3 p.m., accompanied by fresh juices made from cucumber and celery. Evening - Around 6 p.m., he would have a whey protein shake.

Around 6 p.m., he would have a whey protein shake. Dinner - Around 8 p.m., he preferred another serving of chicken.

Ashish never deprived himself of sweet cravings. Instead, he treated himself to Indian desserts like gulab jamun and rasmalai on Sundays, which he considered his reward day. He noted, "My daily intake was around 1,800 calories, which was roughly 1,000 calories less than what my body required." "I used to weigh everything I ate. After about three months, it became second nature - I could just look at my plate and know if I was eating more calories than needed," he added.

On June 8, 2023, Ashish weighed 130 kg, and by December 8, 2023, he had brought it down to 88 kg - a remarkable feat achieved through an inspiring approach.