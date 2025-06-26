YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani Poses With Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey At <i>Jurassic World Rebirth</i> Premiere

YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani, who got embroiled in the India's Got Latent Row earlier this year, is in headlines as he represented India at Jurassic World Rebirth premiere in the US. He shared a frame with the lead stars Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey at the screening.

What's Happening

Ashish Chanchlani met the star-studded cast, including Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, and Jonathan Bailey in the US.

He also clicked a picture with them. Sharing a picture with the cast on Instagram, he captioned, "In classic voice of John Hammond, 'WELCOME TO JURASSIC PARK'". Take a look:

The post drew comments from the industry people.

Filmmaker Farah Khan commented, "Oh wow Ashish". Elli AvrRam wrote, "Coolest!" In one of the comments, Ashish wrote, "I got a red room widow and a vampire hunter in the same frame btw," referring to the iconic characters played by the Hollywood stars.

Jurassic World Rebirth is an American science fiction action film directed by Gareth Edwards and written by David Koepp.It is a standalone sequel to Jurassic World Dominion (2022), the fourth Jurassic World film and the seventh installment overall in the Jurassic Park franchise.

The film stars Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, Jonathan Bailey, Rupert Friend, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, and Ed Skrein.

In A Nutshell

YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani was on the panel of India's Got Latent episode, where Ranveer Allahbadia passed a controversial comment. He attended the Jurassic World Rebirth screening in the US.