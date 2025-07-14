US YouTuber Loses 11 kg In 46 Days Using AI-Created Plan, Shares Daily Routine

A US YouTuber is going viral after he achieved a remarkable weight loss of 11 kgs in just 46 days. What's impressive about Cody Crone's weight loss journey is that he achieved it without fad diets or personal trainers. Instead, he relied solely on a diet and routine prescribed by AI, specifically ChatGPT, which guided him to lose 11 kgs in 46 days. Mr Crone, a married father of two from the Pacific Northwest, shared his transformation journey on YouTube, stating he was previously ashamed of his physical condition.

He then utilised ChatGPT to create a personalised routine tailored to his goals and lifestyle. The 56-year-old adopted a disciplined regimen that included healthy eating, regular workouts, hydration, and a consistent sleep schedule. With the AI's guidance, he transformed his physique, losing 11 kgs in 46 days and dropping from 95 kg to 83 kg. He also set up a home gym with equipment like resistance bands, kettlebells, and a weight vest.

The diet and routine he followed

His diet consisted of whole, nutrient-rich foods like grass-fed meats, steel-cut oats, jasmine rice, olive oil, and greens. He eliminated processed foods, seed oils, sugar, and dairy, opting instead for high-quality, organic, and hormone-free ingredients.

To support his training and recovery, Mr Crone added supplements to his daily routine, including creatine, beta-alanine, collagen, whey protein, and magnesium.

His daily regimen consisted of waking up at 4:30 am for a 60-90 minute workout in his garage gym, six days a week.

He prioritised sleep hygiene by avoiding screens before bedtime, using blackout curtains, and switching to natural bedding materials.

Additionally, he consumed a spoonful of local raw honey before sleep to aid rest and recovery. Mr Crone also emphasised morning sunlight exposure, drank around four litres of water daily (stopping in the early evening), and ensured uninterrupted sleep each night.

He tracked his progress with daily weigh-ins, allowing ChatGPT to make adjustments to his plan accordingly.

Mr Crone emphasised that his weight loss journey didn't involve drugs or medications like Ozempic. Instead, he focused on whole foods, hydration, regular exercise, and quality sleep. This approach not only helped him shed weight but also brought about other benefits, including increased strength and muscle mass, reduced inflammation and joint pain, and improved mental clarity and confidence.