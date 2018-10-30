Weight Loss: 5 Morning Diet Rituals To Cut Belly Fat 

Mornings are often touted to be the best time to capitalise on weight loss. This is because our metabolism begins to get sluggish as the day proceeds. It is the highest when your day starts. This means that whatever you eat or drink gets used up as energy really fast. According to experts, there are a certain do's and don'ts people must keep in mind if they are on a weight loss journey. Bingeing on refined carbohydrates and aerated sodas are a big no-no; whereas eating fresh and seasonal fruits may do wonders for your waist line.



Here are 5 morning diet tips that could promote weight loss

1. Start Your Day With Lemon Water And Honey: The beverage is known to be a great antioxidant boost that helps metabolism too. Make sure the water you use is lukewarm, as it helps cleanse the system and is better for metabolism.



2. Have a protein filled breakfast: It has been emphasised often enough that proteins are a must in a weight loss diet. Protein helps increase levels of appetite-reducing hormones like GLP-1, PYY and CCK. Simultaneously, it also helps reduce levels of hunger hormone ghrelin, making you crave less, thereby aiding weight loss. Some of the best protein filled breakfast options are eggs and oatmeal.

3. Don't forget the fibre: Fibre takes longest to breakdown and digest. This helps induce a sense of satiety. When you feel full, you would naturally crave less and not binge on any food that is available next to you. Including foods rich in fibre will ensure you are stuffed till lunch. Oats, daliya, cereals topped with fruits, moong dal chila are good source of fibres.

4. Grab a water bottle: Drinking water helps one avoid eating and drinking extra calories in form of other high calorie beverages. With regular intake we feel fuller and thus don't eat as much. So what are you waiting for? Fill your water bottle and keep sipping through the day. If the plain taste of water gets too monotonous for you, you can dunk in some fruit slices or herbs in it too.

5. Look for Sugar Alternatives: Ditch foods that are high on sugar. Too much of sugar go on and store themselves as fat cells. Some of the most fancy looking 'fruity' cereals in the market are often packed with added sugar. If you are craving a tinge of sweet with your bowl of cereal, add some fresh fruits in form of toppings. Opt for natural sugar alternatives like jaggery, maple syrup or coconut sugar in your preparations. Avoid artificial sweeteners too.

