Weight Loss: 3 Winter Spices To Cut Belly Fat

Winters are here and we cannot contain our excitement. Soon our kitchens would also make way for all things winter-y and warm, and one of the first transitions would be in our choice of spices. Spices like turmeric, saffron, cinnamon, fenugreek, star anise and nutmeg are classified as winter spices. They help warm up the body from within and prepare it for the nippy weather. According to experts, all these spices have potent antioxidants and nutrients that help boost immunity too; this is why they have been so widely used in warming concoctions or Kadhas in Ayurveda since time immemorial. Some of these spices have fat-burning and weight-loss friendly properties too.





Here are 3 winter spices that you must include in your winter diet for weight loss:







1. Turmeric: This Ayurvedic superfood is good for digestion and digestion is key for fast metabolism and weight loss. Inflammation is strongly associated with obesity or excessive fat deposition in the body. Turmeric is an anti-inflammatory spice that helps reduce inflammation in the body. You can drink healthy turmeric tea as it could help promote weight loss.

Weight loss:





2. Cinnamon: Cinnamon helps you lose visceral fat. Apart from this, it also boosts metabolism and supports weight loss. Cinnamon has a compound referred to as mineral chromium, which keeps one's appetite under control. It also packs vital nutrients and fibres and makes for an excellent detox drink. Cinnamon and honey concotion is very easy-to-prepare and serves as an excellent low-calorie alternative to aerated and sugary beverages. Here's how to make it at home.

Cinnamon can help cut down belly fat





3. Fenugreek: Fenugreek or methi seeds help support digestion. Galactomannan, a water-soluble component found in methi, helps curb cravings and keeps you fuller for longer. Moreover, it also helps increase metabolic rate of the body. All you need to do is to roast some methi seeds and crush them in a mortar and pestle to make a fine powder. Ingest some powder with water first thing in the morning on an empty stomach. You can also soak the seeds in water overnight. Drink the water first thing in the morning and chew the soaked seeds.



Weight Loss:



Include these spices in your winter diet, but make sure you practice moderation. Excess spice intake may cause gastric problems.



Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

