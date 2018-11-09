Weight Loss: This Two-Ingredient Drink May Help You Lose Weight

Looking to lose weight? Fret not, we're here to help. Various health experts and nutritionists around the world often suggest exercising and maintaining a healthy diet. We often end up trying various weight-loss diets to shed those extra kilos. However, if you are looking to lose some quick pounds, you may want to speed up the weight loss process by consuming this two-ingredient drink. Made with honey and cinnamon, this weight loss-friendly drink could possibly accelerate your weight loss process to a great extent. According to Ayurveda Expert, Dr. Ashutosh Gautam, "Cinnamon improves lipid breakdown in the body that would lead to weight loss. A pinch of cinnamon and 1 teaspoon of honey early in the morning would be fine."

Weight Loss: Here's How You Can Make This Two-Ingredient Drink To Lose Weight

Ingredients:

1 pinch cinnamon or 1 cinnamon stick

1 teaspoon honey

1/2 cup water

Method:

1. To begin with, take a bowl and add water in it. Allow it to boil. Then add cinnamon stick or cinnamon powder in a separate cup and pour the boiling water into the same.

2. Allow the water to soak up all the nutrients of the cinnamon and let it sit for around 10-12 minutes.

3. Once this is done, strain the concoction and add honey to it. This two-ingredient drink could boost your metabolism to a great extent.

Note: Honey and cinnamon both are loaded with health-benefiting properties. Honey helps in boosting body's metabolism, which further promotes fat loss. Whereas, cinnamon helps in the cleansing process and gives a feeling of satiety and fullness, thus preventing unnecessary food cravings.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.