3 Ways In Which This Ayurvedic Superfood May Help Promote Weight Loss This Winter

The winters are here in full swing, and like each year most of us have our baggy sweatshirts ready to hide all our winter weight. If this winter you have resolved to have a toned body, you have arrived at the right place. When it comes to weight loss, we are shrouded with many myths and misconceptions. In a bid to lose weight fast, we often take too many suggestions, most of which fail to work. A sustainable weight loss calls for a healthy diet and disciplined workout regimen. There are plenty of trusted kitchen ingredients you can employ in your weight loss journey too. One such Ayurvedic superfood is methi dana or fenugreek seeds. Here's how fenugreek seeds help in losing weight:

Fenugreek seeds or methi seeds for weight loss

Fenugreek seeds can make for an excellent addition to your weight loss diet. They are particularly beneficial for diabetics, as they are packed with fibre that enables slow release of sugar. Did you know that methi seeds may do wonders to cut your belly fat too?

Galactomannan, a water-soluble component found in methi dana, is said to be very effective in supressing appetite. Methi seeds are also known to boost metabolism and digestion. Experts also say that methi seeds are instrumental in improving insulin activity, which is important in facilitating weight loss. According to Ayurveda Expert Dr. Ashutosh Gautam, regular consumption of methi dana generates heat in the body, which helps facilitate weight loss. He advises having fenugreek tea an hour before bedtime for best results.

Here are three different ways in which you can consume methi dana for weight loss

1. Methi Dana Tea: Take a mortar and pestle and crush half a teaspoon of fenugreek seeds and keep it aside. Now in a container, bring a cup of water to boil, and add the crushed fenugreek seeds. Cover the lid and steep for three to five minutes. Strain and consume hot.

2. Methi Dana Water: Take 10 grams of fenugreek seeds and soak it two cups of hot water. Filter the water and drink it next morning. Chew the seeds too.

3. Methi Dana Sprouts: It is a good idea to sprout methi seeds. This way you'll get all its essential fibres and minerals. Take a clean and thin piece of cloth. Now, soak it in water. Next, take some fenugreek seeds and place them on the moist cloth. Now, cover them with a utensil. For three nights, let the seeds sprout. Open the cloth. Leave the sprouts in open for a day and consume them a day later.

Try including this amazing superfood in your weight loss diet and see the results yourself!

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.