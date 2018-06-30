Turmeric Tea For Weight Loss: Here's How You Can Lose Weight Fast

Turmeric has long been touted as a superfood; thanks to its compound curcumin that is known to have health promoting properties. Turmeric is used in dried or fresh form in cooking, cosmetics and traditional medicines. It has numerous bioactive compounds that endow several medicinal benefits to this spice. Other compounds that are present in turmeric are volatile oils, potassium, omega-3 fatty acids, linolenic acids, proteins, carbohydrates, fibres, et al, which provide this spice with anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, analgesic, anti-microbial and thermogenic properties. Not only does this spice help in keep your body healthy, it also helps in losing weight. A cupful of turmeric tea is the answer to your weight loss woes. Let's take you through the benefits of turmeric tea for weight loss.

How does turmeric tea help in weight loss?

1. Turmeric tea has anti-inflammatory properties

Inflammation is greatly associated with obesity or excessive fat deposition in the body. Turmeric is an anti-inflammatory spice that helps reduce inflammation and associated oxidative stress, and thus be useful in losing weight.

2. Turmeric tea prevents metabolic syndrome

Metabolic syndrome is another prevalent risk factor linked with obesity. Fat accumulation around the abdomen causes metabolic changes that cause metabolic syndrome. Turmeric helps reduce the risk of cholesterol, triglyceride levels and blood sugar levels that act against the condition.

3. Turmeric tea is great for digestion

A good digestive system is the key to lose weight. Turmeric tea helps relieve stomach disorders like gas, bloating and further improve bowel movements that help you lose weight.

4. Turmeric tea helps increase bile production

Regular consumption of turmeric tea helps increase the bile production present in the stomach. It is a digestive juice that helps in emulsifying fat and its metabolism. This process makes this spice a great way to lose weight.

5. Turmeric tea helps regulate blood sugar levels

Turmeric tea helps regulate sugar levels and prevent insulin resistance. As a result, excess fat is not retained in your body.

How to make turmeric tea for weight loss?

All you need to make turmeric tea for weight loss is:

Ingredients:

Turmeric paste

Ginger paste

Water

Method:

Pour some water in a saucepan. Add both ginger and turmeric pastes and let the water come to a boil. Once it comes to a boil, immediately turn off the heat and let it cool at room temperature. Strain it before drinking.

Go on and drink turmeric tea for weight loss along with exercises and a healthy and a balanced diet.