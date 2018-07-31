Weight Loss: 3 Protein Rich Drinks You Can Make At Home

It has been emphasized enough number of times that your diet forms a very crucial part of weight loss. Many people think that starving yourself is key to weight loss. Let us tell you a secret, starving was never a sustainable way towards weight loss, as a matter of fact, it may lead you to pile up more pounds. Weight loss is about healthy choices. Cutting down junk and fattening food and substituting them with nutritious foods in your diet would ensure you lose weight is a healthy way. A healthy and balanced diet is mix of proteins, healthy fats and good carbs.



If you are on a weight loss spree you may have heard many people advising you to load up on proteins. Proteins are called the building blocks of life, your organs, tissues, muscles and hormones are all made up of proteins. By keeping you satiated, protein increases levels of appetite-reducing hormones like GLP-1, PYY and CCK, while reducing levels of the hunger hormone ghrelin, making you crave less, thereby aiding weight loss.



Here are some delicious protein rich drinks you can make at home:



1. Apple and Chia Seeds Smoothie: Chia seeds rank among the top plant-based sources of protein team them with fibre rich goodness of apple and gut-healthy yogurt, and there you have it- your very own weight loss friendly smoothie. Here's a delicious recipe you can try at home

Advertisement

2. Vegan Protein Shake: This one's for all those who are trying to avoid milk and dairy products but are looking for a high protein shake for weight loss. Blend ¾ cup of silken tofu, 1 cup of almond or cashew milk, 1 banana, ¼ cup cooked oats, 1 teaspoon honey and 1 teaspoon of vanilla essence for flavour. Tofu and nut milk give you a protein punch and oats add the necessary fiber to your weight loss drink.

3. Spinach Flax Protein Shake: For this green homemade protein shake suggested by Dietitian Harjeet Kaur from Amandeep Hospital, you can combine 1 cup unsweetened almond milk (or any kind), spinach leaves, 1/2 cup mango chunks, 1/2 cup pineapple bits, 1/2 a banana, 1 Tbsp flax seeds, 1 Tbsp chia seeds and blend until smooth. Pour into a glass and serve immediately.

The best time to drink protein based drinks are after a workout because that's when your body needs instant nutrition for muscle recovery and growth.

